60% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Automotive Semiconductor Market|Evolving Opportunities with NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp. & Robert Bosch GmbH|17000+ Technavio Reports

The automotive semiconductor market covers the following areas:

Automotive Semiconductors Market - Driver

The rising adoption of an ADAS is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of software algorithms, processors, sensors, cameras, and advanced technologies in mapping obstacles has improved ADAS applications in vehicles. The governments of developing countries have imposed stringent safety norms on automotive manufacturers to develop vehicles equipped with ADAS features amid the growing concern regarding the security and safety of passengers. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the automotive semiconductor market over the forecast period.

Automotive Semiconductors Market - Challenge

The lack of standard protocols is a major challenge in the automotive sector. The burden of numerous regulations impacts new and existing products. Many governmental standards govern the production of automobiles by regulating engineers' and designers' creativity. The key role of these standards is to increase driver and on-road passenger safety and reduce the risk of thefts. They also control the environmental impact of vehicles. Each country or region has its regulations. This implies that car companies should adapt their production standards to distribute their products in different markets worldwide. These changing protocols in each country cause financial losses to manufacturers, as they need to set up different assembly units.

Automotive Semiconductors Market - Segmentation & Revenue Generating Segment

The Automotive Semiconductor Market is segmented by End-user (telematics and infotainment, powertrain, safety systems, body electronics, and chassis) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The automotive semiconductor market share growth by the telematics and infotainment segment will be significant for revenue generation. Automotive semiconductors are one of the most vital and basic components of vehicle telematics and infotainment. The integration of real-time fleet monitoring systems, enhanced fleet efficiency, lesser fuel consumption, and the use of cloud computing technology in vehicles are contributing to the growth of the overall telematics and infotainment segment.

Companies Mentioned

The automotive semiconductor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as promoting their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market.

Analog Devices Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Semiconductor Components Industries LLC

Automotive Semiconductor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 18.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.96 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., and Semiconductor Components Industries LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

