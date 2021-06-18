600W+ PV industry chain crucial in helping achieve carbon goals, says Trina Solar head

CHANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The high power 600W+ PV industry will play a critical role in helping China achieve its goals of achieving a CO2 emissions peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, says Gao Jifan, honorary president of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association.

Gao, who is also chairman of Trina Solar, made the remarks in an address at the SNEC Expo in Shanghai, in early June.

"The key to accomplishing the goal of carbon neutrality lies in giving precedence to wind and PV power, while minimizing or even eradicating thermal power," Gao said in his address at the expo, the world's most influential and international solar trade fair.



Gao talked of market trends and the latest technological achievements and the way to carbon neutrality, and said new-energy industries are more important than ever before.

Renowned experts, academics, business leaders, heads of government and industry associations and other senior figures gathered to exchange views and share their experience and insight.

Talking of the historic opportunities for the PV industry Gao set out his vision for its growth.



"Industry coordination with mutual innovation and shared benefits will create a new, customer-centric industry ecosystem that will help achieve carbon neutrality," he said.

The vision was already being realized, he said. Last year Trina Solar unveiled its 600W Vertex module series and strongly advocated deep end-to-end supply chain integration and innovation. The company led dozens of other companies to jointly found the 600W+ PV Open Innovation Ecological Alliance, which has taken the lead in promoting the high-quality growth of the 600W+ PV industry, Gao said.

The 600W+ PV industry chain drives technological innovation and harnesses the strengths of each segment while coordinating the supply chain, he said. It also promotes standardization and wards off potential risks from excessive overlapping investment in same-class technology as the industry is upgraded, he said.

The alliance now has 78 companies as members, covering the whole supply chain, including silicon wafers, cells, system integration processes and certification bodies. The aim is to restructure the supply chain into a new and complete ecosystem, Gao said,



"This opens new avenues for reducing LCOE and pushes the industry faster toward carbon neutrality both in China and worldwide."

Trina Solar says it expects more rapid growth based on 600W+ advanced technology. Gao reiterated his vision, saying: "As the world leading PV and smart energy IoT total solutions provider, Trina Solar has now moved into the 3.0 age. Trina Solar is resolute in its mission of solar for all and will continue to do all it can to push for the creation of a new-energy, carbon-free world."

