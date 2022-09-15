$61.9 Billion Worldwide Printer Industry to 2027 - Featuring Brother Industries, Canon, Hitachi and Honeywell International Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global printer market size reached US$ 44.82 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 61.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.53% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A printer is external hardware output device that converts electronic data like text and images from a computer or other devices into a hard copy. It is efficient and reliable; offers customizable results, high-quality output and easy accessibility; and helps scan, fax and make numerous copies of a document.

As a result, it finds extensive applications in corporate, media and entertainment (M&E), education, and public sectors. Besides this, it is utilized in archaeology, aerospace engineering, information systems, dentistry and biotechnology. At present, there is a rise in the demand for commercial printers to create several final products across the globe.



The growing demand for high-quality pictures represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the usage of large format printers for printing professional data and business presentations. This, along with the expanding printing industry around the world, is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, there is an increase in the adoption of 3D printing for a high degree of accuracy, efficient use of raw materials, better production time and financials, building customized products, and simultaneous use of multiple materials for printing. This, coupled with the escalating demand for printers to print important documents, such as accounting files, employee information, and company policies, in corporate sectors is positively influencing the market.

Additionally, key players are focusing on collaborations and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to increase their overall sales and market share. Some of the other factors bolstering the growth of the market are technological advancements, increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises, growing e-commerce platforms and the burgeoning packing industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd., Roland DG Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and Xerox Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global printer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global printer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the printer type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the printer interface?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global printer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Printer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Printer Type

6.1 Multi-Functional

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Standalone

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology Type

7.1 Dot Matrix Printer

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Inkjet Printer

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 LED Printer

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Thermal Printer

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Laser Printer

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Printer Interface

8.1 Wired

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Wireless

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Residential

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Educational Institutions

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Enterprises

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Government

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Brother Industries Ltd.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Canon Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 FUJIFILM Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Fujitsu Limited

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Hitachi Ltd.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 HP Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Konica Minolta Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 KYOCERA Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Panasonic Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Ricoh Company Ltd.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Roland DG Corporation

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 Seiko Epson Corporation

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.14 Toshiba Corporation

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14.3 Financials

15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.15 Xerox Corporation

15.3.15.1 Company Overview

15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.15.3 Financials

15.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

