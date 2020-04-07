61% of Americans Would Be Surprised by a Covid-19 Medical Bill According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey
3 in 4 Americans would be significantly set back financially by unexpected medical bills.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues to drive a widespread but disjointed response from cities, states, federal authorities and health insurance providers, the uncertainty around testing and treatment may be compounded by another factor: Who will pay the bills?
If the cost of treatment ultimately falls on unsuspecting Americans, it wouldn't be a new experience for most — but it would be financially difficult. In a recent survey by ValuePenguin, the majority of Americans have prior experience with unexpected medical costs.
- 75% of respondents admitted that receiving a surprise medical bill right now would "significantly" set back their finances.
- The average surprise medical bill was about $520, although 13% were surprised with a bill of over $1000 in the past year.
- Emergency room visits were the most commonly cited reason for surprise medical bills, with 28% of respondents naming this as an item they were billed for.
- 43% of respondents say they were billed for things they thought their insurer would cover, and a further 18% were charged more than they expected.
- 3 in 4 people don't review line items in each medical bill they get, even though 37% said that they have caught a mistaken charge before and 6% of respondents say they were billed for a treatment they didn't receive.
ValuePenguin conducted an online survey of 1,311 Americans, with the sample base proportioned to represent the overall population. The survey was fielded using Qualtrics.
