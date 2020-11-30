62% of Holiday Shoppers plan to use one Credit Card this Holiday Shopping Season

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 62% of shoppers plan on using one credit card while shopping this holiday season according to the credit card focused findings of Generali Global Assistance 's ("GGA") fourth-annual Holiday Shopping ID Theft survey released in conjunction with Mastercard.

86% of consumers plan to do their holiday shopping online, up 21 percent from last year, likely due to the pandemic. At the same time 48% indicated they will shop for the holidays in a brick-and-mortar store, down 15% from last year. Majority of those shoppers (62%) indicated they'll be relying on one credit card. Interestingly, women (67%) were more likely to use a single card for their holiday shopping when compared to men (57%). Having a card that provides identity theft protection, like the Mastercard® ID Theft Protection™ program, gives cardholders the ability to track their identity risk level and detect potential fraud providing them with one of the most important gifts this holiday season, peace of mind.

Paige Schaffer, CEO, Global Identity and Cyber Protection Services at Generali Global Assistance, commented on today's news, "The pandemic has created the perfect environment for scammers, who are exploiting uncertainty and our more digitally focused reality. 36% of shoppers we surveyed this year indicated that their credit card provider experiencing a data breach was a top concern this holiday season. Our industry-leading identity theft monitoring and resolution solutions are complimentary for Mastercard credit cardholders giving them peace of mind while they look for stuffing for their stockings this holiday season."

