$627.69 Mn Growth Expected in Frozen Yogurt Market during 2021-2025 | Top Vendors Include- 16 HANDLES, BRIX Holdings LLC, Foods Pacific Group, and More | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 16 HANDLES, BRIX Holdings LLC, Foods Pacific Group, Frosty Boy Australia Pty. Ltd, Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt, Lakeland Dairies, Menchies Group Inc., MTY Food Group Inc., TCBY, and Yogurtland Franchising, Inc. are some of the major market participants. The health benefits of frozen yogurt will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Frozen Yogurt Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our frozen yogurt market report covers the following areas:

Frozen Yogurt Market size

Frozen Yogurt Market trends

Frozen Yogurt Market analysis

This study identifies growing demand for private-label frozen yogurts as one of the prime reasons driving the frozen yogurt market growth during the next few years.

Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Frozen Yogurt Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Frozen Yogurt Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen yogurt market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen yogurt market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen yogurt market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen yogurt market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

16 HANDLES

BRIX Holdings LLC

Foods Pacific Group

Frosty Boy Australia Pty. Ltd

Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt

Lakeland Dairies

Menchies Group Inc.

MTY Food Group Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

