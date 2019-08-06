63,000 Rubber Ducks Will Splash into the Chicago River Aug. 8 for Special Olympics Illinois

Ducks are still available for adoption for $5 online at www.chicagoduckyderby.com and in-person on raceday beginning at 7 a.m. at 401 N. Michigan Ave. Sales close prior to Splashdown at 12:30 p.m. The Family Festival begins at 10 a.m. at 401 N. Michigan Ave and features live music from Chicago-based rock band 7 th Heaven, the Ducky Derby mascot Splash and more.

Many Special Olympics Illinois athletes will be on hand to greet visitors. Grand prize is a brand new 2019 Chevy Equinox courtesy of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers.

Special Olympics Illinois athlete and Duck Ambassador Maria Meyer will be at the finish line to hold up the winning duck.

Other prizes include a $2,500 cash prize, an all-inclusive Apple Vacation, Magnificent Mile weekend getaway package, and Chicagoland Speedway tickets.

Last year's event saw 61,000 ducks adopted and raised more than $420,000 for Special Olympics Illinois.

The success of the annual Ducky Derby depends on sales teams – both corporate teams & independent groups – who devote the summer to selling duck adoptions and spreading the word about the benefits of Special Olympics.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and over 17,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. If you are interested in getting involved with Special Olympics Illinois, visit www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook and Instagram: @specialolympicsillinois, and Twitter: @SO_Illinois.

On race day, all media should contact Alexandra McMillin via 312-502-7954 or amcmillin@soill.org.

The Chicago Ducky Derby is presented by Jewel Osco. Thank you to Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Chicago Federation of Labor, Dunkin', Fresh Farms, Hollister, Sugar Factory Restaurant, & United Airlines. This year's media sponsors are Fox 32 Chicago, The Chicago Sun-Times and iHeart Media.

SOURCE Special Olympics Illinois

