$63.4 Billion Worldwide Embedded Computer Industry to 2027 - Featuring Advantech, Arm, Fujitsu and Intel Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Embedded Computer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global embedded computer market reached a value of US$ 39.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 63.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.25% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An embedded computer is controlled by a real-time operating system (RTOS) and placed within a larger machine or equipment. It receives electronic data through sensors, which are processed by the microprocessor, and passes the information to mechanical components that operate the required task.

It is commonly used in television (TV) sets, motor vehicles, telephones, digital cameras, washing machines, microwaves, and dishwashers. It is compact, cost-effective, easy to manage, improves performance, and transfers information in real-time as compared to conventionally used computers.

The embedded computer is used in anti-lock braking systems (ABS), cruise control, and other major components of passenger and electric vehicles (EVs). This, in confluence with the growing number of fatal road accidents and the increasing focus on improving passenger and driver safety, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. In addition, the embedded computer is incorporated into medical devices to diagnose and treat several chronic conditions.

This, along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, is contributing to the market growth. It can also be attributed to the introduction of smart wearables, such as fitness watches, bands, and trackers, with increased battery life, multiple sport modes and health tracking functionalities.

Furthermore, due to the growing environmental concerns and energy security among the masses are increasing the adoption of renewable energy around the world. Apart from this, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to transmit data over a network, solve complex problems and improve machine-to-machine (M2M) communications is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry players.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are Advantech Co., Ltd., Arm Limited, Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global embedded computer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global embedded computer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use Industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global embedded computer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Embedded Computer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component Type

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Microprocessors

6.2.2.2 Microcontrollers

6.2.2.3 Digital Signal Processors

6.2.2.4 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

7.1 Automotive/Transportation

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Industrial Automation

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Information and Communication Technology

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Healthcare

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Utilities

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Advantech Co., Ltd.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.2 Arm Limited

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Fujitsu Limited

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Intel Corporation

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 International Business Machines Corporation

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Microchip Technology Inc.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Microsoft Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Qualcomm Incorporated

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Renesas Electronics Corporation

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 Texas Instruments Incorporated

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyrzoh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets