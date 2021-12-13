64% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Natural Cosmetics Market| Consumer Demand for Chemical-free & Environment-friendly Natural Cosmetics Products to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the natural cosmetics market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 56.06 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Natural Cosmetics Market - Market Driver

The key factor driving growth in the natural cosmetics market is the consumer demand for chemical-free and environment-friendly natural cosmetics products . The personal care industry is undergoing a transformation due to the changing consumer perception of various personal care products, such as natural cosmetics. Consumers are becoming more aware of the products that they use, their ingredients, their side effects, and their benefits. Consumers view natural ingredients to be safer for human health and the environment. A growing number of cosmetics manufacturing companies are therefore replacing synthetic chemicals with natural ingredients. The awareness among consumers of environmental issues has led to sub-zero waste as a prominent trend in the natural cosmetics market.

The stringent government regulations will be a major challenge for the natural cosmetics market during the forecast period. Lawmakers are seeking to tighten the regulatory framework, owing to the increasing concerns about the side effects and health risks associated with chemicals used in cosmetics. The disclosure of the ingredients used in cosmetics products is a challenge for the manufacturers of natural cosmetics as they must abide by the government regulations that prohibit them from using any ingredients, which are not organically developed. Such stringent laws relating to the assessment of cosmetics products and the mandatory registration of products act as an entry barrier for potential vendors in the natural cosmetics market and pose a challenge for potential and existing market players in the natural cosmetics market.

The natural cosmetics market report is segmented by Type (personal care, skincare, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Some Companies Mentioned

The natural cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Natural Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 56.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries Japan, China, US, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arbonne International LLC, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., KORRES SA NATURAL PRODUCTS, LOreal SA, Natura and Co., Nutraceutical Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

