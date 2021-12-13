64% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Natural Cosmetics Market| Consumer Demand for Chemical-free & Environment-friendly Natural Cosmetics Products to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Dec 13, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Cosmetics Market by Type (personal care, skincare, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
64% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan, China, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for natural cosmetics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American regions. The increasing awareness among consumers about the side effects of harmful substances used in cosmetics products will facilitate the natural cosmetics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The potential growth difference for the natural cosmetics market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 56.06 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Natural Cosmetics Market - Market Driver
The key factor driving growth in the natural cosmetics market is the consumer demand for chemical-free and environment-friendly natural cosmetics products. The personal care industry is undergoing a transformation due to the changing consumer perception of various personal care products, such as natural cosmetics. Consumers are becoming more aware of the products that they use, their ingredients, their side effects, and their benefits. Consumers view natural ingredients to be safer for human health and the environment. A growing number of cosmetics manufacturing companies are therefore replacing synthetic chemicals with natural ingredients. The awareness among consumers of environmental issues has led to sub-zero waste as a prominent trend in the natural cosmetics market.
- Natural Cosmetics Market - Market Challenges
The stringent government regulations will be a major challenge for the natural cosmetics market during the forecast period. Lawmakers are seeking to tighten the regulatory framework, owing to the increasing concerns about the side effects and health risks associated with chemicals used in cosmetics. The disclosure of the ingredients used in cosmetics products is a challenge for the manufacturers of natural cosmetics as they must abide by the government regulations that prohibit them from using any ingredients, which are not organically developed. Such stringent laws relating to the assessment of cosmetics products and the mandatory registration of products act as an entry barrier for potential vendors in the natural cosmetics market and pose a challenge for potential and existing market players in the natural cosmetics market.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
The natural cosmetics market report is segmented by Type (personal care, skincare, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
The natural cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.
- Arbonne International LLC
- Beiersdorf AG
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- KORRES SA NATURAL PRODUCTS
- LOreal SA
- Natura and Co.
- Nutraceutical Corp.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
CBD Infused Cosmetics Market -The CBD-infused cosmetics market has the potential to grow by USD 3.07 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.42%. Download a free sample now!
Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market -The halal cosmetics and personal care market has the potential to grow by USD 27.43 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.48%. Download a free sample now!
|
Natural Cosmetics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.65%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 56.06 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.93
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 64%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Japan, China, US, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Arbonne International LLC, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., KORRES SA NATURAL PRODUCTS, LOreal SA, Natura and Co., Nutraceutical Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article