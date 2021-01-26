64-Story Mixed-Use Development in Miami Receives $43 Million in Financing via Walker & Dunlop

Located near the Miami-Dade Metrorail's Brickell station, 1 Southside Park is central to one of Miami's most anticipated projects, The Underline, which was completed in the fall of 2020. The Underline transformed the land below the elevated Metrorail into a ten-mile, linear neighborhood park with an urban trail and living art destination that stretches from Brickell to Dadeland. 1 Southside Park is designed to supplement this community-focused park with over 90,000 square-feet of wellness-focused offerings, including a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa. To fully integrate with the connected public park and The Underline, the project will also coordinate landscaping design by James Corner Field Operations.

The financing was arranged by Walker & Dunlop's Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, and Adam Schwartz, as well Michael Diaz, Michael Ianno, Sean Bastian, and Ian Hawk, who identified Atalaya Capital as the ideal capital source. The team arranged a fixed rate, interest-only loan on behalf of its client, JDS Development Group.

"1 Southside Park's thoughtful, dynamic design serves as an exemplar for how we can design and develop in dense urban centers, with the community fabric in mind," said Michael Stern, Founder and CEO of JDS Development Group. "The guidance and expertise of Walker & Dunlop were instrumental in obtaining this financing milestone for the project. We look forward to breaking ground in the near future."

Said Mr. Appel, "We are pleased to have arranged another strong financing package for JDS, one of the best development firms in the nation. 1 Southside Park will be transformative to the Brickell neighborhood, providing a new center for community and wellness, which is designed to attract both residents and tourists."

