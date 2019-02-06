$649.28 Bn Compound Feed Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Compound Feed market accounted for $410.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $649.28 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



Innovations in animal husbandry practices, increase in demand for meat and dairy products, rising awareness about precision nutrition techniques and growth of the organized livestock sector in developing countries are the key factors for the market growth. However, impediments to product penetration in developing countries are hindering the market growth.



Compound food plays a important role in the food chain for livestock. It helps safeguard food supply and quality along with the whole livestock & aquaculture production and the supply chain. Such feed is produced to deliver ample nutrients to the domestic animals and livestock with an aim to improve their health. There are numerous advantages related to the compound feed product usage which includes high meat product quality, food nutritional quality, and cost effective nutrition enhancement. Besides, it enhances the feed quality that has several benefits on animal's health.



Amongst Ingredient, the cereals segment held significant market share during predicted period. A variety of cereals are used in feed According to this report, their availability and preference. High-energy diets are in high demand with rising pressure on animal performance and growth to maximize the production of animal-based products.



Geography, Asia pacific dominated the global market. China is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market in the region. It is the largest producer and consumer of feed in the world. The establishment of the modern feed industry processes and systems such as feed machinery manufacturing, feed additives, feed ingredients, feed processing, feed education & science, management of safety and quality of feed, along with statistical and informational service has led to the development of the Chinese feed industry.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fdhc6d/649_28_bn?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

