$66 Billion Worldwide Camping and Caravanning Industry to 2023 - Featuring Easycamp, Elangeni Holiday Resort & Ellevacanze Among Others
Jul 21, 2020, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camping and Caravanning Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global camping and caravanning market.
The global camping and caravanning market reached a value of nearly $49.9 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to nearly $66.7 billion by 2023.
This report describes and evaluates the global camping and caravanning market. It covers two five-year periods, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 through 2023, the forecast period.
Growth in the historic period resulted from cheaper alternative to traditional vacations, rise in disposable income, rapid technological advances and increased aging population and early retirement. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were Natural disasters and availability of other domestic and international tourism alternatives.
Going forward, increasing millennial preference for camping, rising participation in outdoor activities, favorable government initiatives and increasing spend on leisure will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the camping and caravanning market in the future include travel restrictions, political uncertainties/adversities, climate change effects due to global warming and opposition from NGOs and Greenpeace activists for recreational activities in campgrounds and RV camps.
North America was the largest region in the camping and caravanning market, accounting for 40.4% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the camping and caravanning market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.1% and 10.6% respectively. These will be followed by South America and the Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.6% and 8.9% respectively.
The global camping and caravanning market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 6.4% of the total market in 2018. Major players in the market include Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited, Sun Communities, Equity Lifestyle Properties, Parkdean Holidays Limited, Kampgrounds Of America, Inc. and others.
The top opportunities in the global camping and caravanning market will arise in the recreational and vacation camps segment which will gain $11.3 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The camping and caravanning market size will gain the most in China at $3.8 billion.
