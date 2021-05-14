667.27 Thousand Tons growth expected in Aluminum Conductors Market | 2.05% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The manufacturing sector was severely impacted by the spread of COVID-19 in 2020. Most of the production units across various industries were either closed or halted, which hampered the demand and supply of aluminum conductors . However, the market is expected to recover in 2021 with the reopening of the manufacturing units and the lift of lockdowns and other restrictions.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the expansion and revamping of T&D networks, competitive prices and favorable properties of aluminum conductors, and the expansion of renewable power generation capacity.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Download Our Free Sample Report

Aluminum Conductors Market: Opportunities

The growing emphasis on renewable energy is attracting significant investments in wind, hydro, and solar power plants. For instance, China is planning to add 140 GW of hydropower and 120 GW of wind power capacity by 2023. Besides, rapid growth in economic and industrial activities in emerging economies is increasing the global electricity demand. In addition, the growing need for the replacement of submarine power cables is expected to create significant opportunities for aluminum conductor manufacturers during the forecast period.

Aluminum Conductors Market: Segmentation by Type

Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the AAC segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing use of AACs as bus bars in substations. Also, the extensive use of AACs in metro and railway industries is fueling the growth of the segment.

Aluminum Conductors Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the increasing demand for electricity led by rapid urbanization and improved living standards. Also, increasing investments in the adoption of ultra-high voltage power cables and the rising emphasis on the expansion of T&D networks are contributing to the growth of the aluminum conductors market in APAC.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the aluminum conductors market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Explore more about market opportunities: Enquire about the report before purchasing

Aluminum Conductors Market: Major Vendors

HELUKABEL Romania Srl

The company manufactures cables, conductors, and cable accessories and offers a comprehensive range of products such as industrial cables and conductors for various applications. Helukabel 0,6/1 kV Heluwind WK Powerline Alu Conductor is the key product offered by the company.

Apar Industries Ltd.

The company offers specialized cables for various sectors including railway, defense, solar and windmills, hybrid cables and harnesses, telecommunication, and others. The company offers TACSR Dog Conductors.

Nexans SA

The company offers aluminum conductors of aluminum categories namely hard aluminum, 3/4 hard aluminum, and others. Each category has its dedicated level of resistivity.

Oman Aluminium Processing Industries LLC

The company is involved in the manufacture of aluminum rods, overhead line conductors, and drawn wires. The company offers the product AAC/ACSR/AAAC/ALUMINIUM ROD E.C. GRADE, 9.5mm & Aluminum rod, 9.5 mm.

Oman Cables Industry SAOG

The company offers low voltage cables, medium voltage cables, and other products. Single Core Aluminum Wire Armoured is the key product offered by the company.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the aluminum conductors market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report

Related Reports on Aluminum Conductors Market:

Global Superconductor Market – Global superconductor market is segmented by product (magnets, cables, transformers, and energy storage devices) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market – Global oil and gas conductor pipe market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

AAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

AAAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ACSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other aluminum conductors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Apar Industries Ltd.

HELUKABEL Romania Srl

Nexans SA

Norsk Hydro ASA

Oman Aluminium Processing Industries LLC

Oman Cables Industry SAOG

Prysmian Spa

PT Voksel Electric Tbk

Southwire Co. LLC

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

Report: www.technavio.com/report/aluminum-conductors-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio