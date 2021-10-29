670.17 K units growth in Marine Powerboats Batteries Market | Decline in Fuel Prices to Boost Growth | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing popularity of boat shows and marine recreational events and rising disposable household incomes will drive the growth of the marine powerboats batteries market. However, hazards associated with lithium-ion-powered batteries might hamper the market growth.

The decline in fuel prices will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the increasing sales of pre-owned boats are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The marine powerboats batteries market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including C and D Technologies Inc., Corvus Energy, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kokam Co. Ltd., Master Alliance Investment Ltd., and TotalEnergies SE.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the marine powerboats batteries market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By engine type, the market is classified into outboard engines, sterndrive engines, and inboard engines. The market is expected to witness maximum growth in the outboard engines segment over the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Global Marine Insurance Market - Global marine insurance market is segmented by product (cargo, hull, offshore energy, and marine liability) and geography (Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, and North America).

Global Shipbroking Market - Global shipbroking market is segmented by application (bulker, tanker, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Marine Powerboats Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market growth 2021-2025 670.17 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Finland, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C and D Technologies Inc., Corvus Energy, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kokam Co. Ltd., Master Alliance Investment Ltd., and TotalEnergies SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

