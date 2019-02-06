$69.59 Bn Fermentation Ingredients Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026
The "Fermentation Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Fermentation Ingredients market accounted for $29.00 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% to reach $69.59 billion by 2026.
Increasing demand for healthy food amongst consumers of all age groups is propelling the growth of the market. On the contrary, huge expenses of ingredients and potential health risks caused by fermentation are a few hampering found in the market.
Fermentation process is a biological process and it has requirements of sterility and use of cellular enzyme reactions instead of chemical reactions aided by inanimate catalyst at particular temperature and pressure. It is a process through which, the bacteria convert carbohydrate (such as sugar or starch) into an acid or alcohol.
Among Applications, food and beverages segment commanded the largest market share. The growth for this segment is due to the growing consumption of fermentation ingredients for various uses such as food preservation and increase in shelf life of food products.
On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific acquired the largest market share, which can be attributed to the high demand for quality food and personal care products, which in turn led to the increase in demand for the market in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Fermentation Ingredients Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Liquid Form
5.3 Dry Form
6 Global Fermentation Ingredients Market, By Type of Ingredients
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Artificial Sweeteners
6.2.1 Agave Syrup
6.2.2 Honey
6.2.3 Sugar
6.3 Brine
6.4 Water
6.5 Salt
6.5.1 Kosher
6.5.2 Sea Salt
6.5.3 Canning
7 Global Fermentation Ingredients Market, By Process
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Continuous Fermentation
7.3 Batch Fermentation
7.4 Anaerobic Fermentation
7.5 Aerobic Fermentation
8 Global Fermentation Ingredients Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Organic Acids
8.3 Industrial Enzymes
8.4 Alcohols
8.4.1 Ethanol
8.5 Polymer (Polysacchrides/Xanthan)
8.6 Amino Acids
8.7 Antibiotics
8.8 Vitamins
8.9 Other Types
9 Global Fermentation Ingredients Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Online Stores
9.3 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
9.4 Other Distribution Channels
9.4.1 Unorganized Retailers
9.4.2 Health Stores
10 Global Fermentation Ingredients Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Paper
10.3 Animal Feed
10.4 Pharmaceuticals
10.5 Personal Care
10.6 Food and Beverages
10.6.1 Bakery
10.6.2 Brewery & Distilling
10.6.3 Dairy Products
10.7 Biofuel
10.8 Textile & Leather
10.9 Wineries and Spirits
10.10 Agriculture
10.11 Other Applications
10.11.1 Environmental
10.11.2 Bioremediation
11 Global Fermentation Ingredients Market, ByGeography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Cargill, Incorporated
13.2 CHR. Hansen A/S
13.3 E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company
13.4 BASF SE
13.5 Associated British Food (ABF)
13.6 Allied Bakeries
13.7 CSK Food Enrichment
13.8 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
13.9 Ajinomoto Corporation Inc.
13.10 Angelyeast Co., Ltd.
13.11 Dawn Food Products
13.12 Dohler Group
13.13 Bakels
13.14 Ingredion
13.15 ROquette Group
13.16 Lallemand Inc.
13.17 Lonza
13.18 Puratos Group
13.19 Kerry Group
13.20 Evonik industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nqj4pk/69_59_bn?w=5
