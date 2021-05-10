6AM City: The Fastest Growing Newsletter-First Local Media Company in the United States to Double in Size

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6AM City, the fastest growing newsletter-first local media company is on pace to more than double the size of the business in 2021. This July, Louisville, KY (LOUtoday) and Kansas City, MO (KCtoday) will join 6AM's nine existing markets and over 425,000 subscribers.

LOUtoday + KCtoday Coming July 2021

As society begins to return to a new post-COVID normal, cities across the country are looking to expedite economic recovery and take advantage of growth opportunities. 6AM has positioned itself as a catalyst - driving economic impact and helping cities to attract and retain the very best talent by educating and activating current and prospective residents.

Both Louisville, KY and Kansas City, MO were identified as the expansion markets for 6AM because of their level of "Pride in Place™". Through strategic relationships with economic development entities, minor league sports teams, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem, 6AM has established partnerships with organizations looking to expedite economic recovery. These relationships are expediting 6AM's expansion.

In each city, 6AM will be hiring local editorial and sales staff that will exude CurioCity™, maximizing the live, work and play environment in which they will be immersed. While many local media companies are struggling to retain talent, 6AM City continues to be on a hiring surge in addition to staffing Louisville and Kansas City. The company currently has 15 open positions in editorial, sales, and creative roles that can be located in any of the cities that the company serves.

In addition to launching LOUtoday and KCtoday, 6AM plans to announce several additional cities for a 2021 launch. In an effort to help prioritize expansion, 6AM has launched a PickMyCity™ initiative, driven by interest from local economic developers, investors, advertisers, editorial talent, and publishers with established audiences.

6AM is headquartered in Greenville, SC, and has raised almost $4M to date with 95% of funding coming from angel investors in the markets it serves.

For all media inquiries, please contact: Ryan Heafy | [email protected] | 864-735-8590

About 6AM City Inc.: 6AM City is redefining the future of local media as the fastest growing newsletter-first local media company in the country, delivering the most relevant need-to-know local news and events via a daily email at 6 a.m. The newsletters are a 5 min read, conversational in tone and politically unbiased. 6AM isn't in the business of manufacturing content to replace the local newspaper, rather you can think of 6AM as a distribution center for all local content. Like a distribution center, 6AM specializes in packaging, distribution, performance, convenience, and profitability. For more information, visit their website at 6AMcity.com or follow their social media channels LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

