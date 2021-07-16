6Connex and Hitachi Solutions Partner to Showcase Virtual Venue Innovation

SAN ANTONIO and TOKYO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6Connex, the leading virtual venue platform for virtual and hybrid events, is pleased to announce its partnership with Hitachi Solutions, Ltd, a business application consulting firm for vertical industries in Japan.

The exciting new partnership is the first of its kind in Japan. "We're proud to join forces. I have no doubt that together, 6Connex and Hitachi Solutions will deliver significant value for organizations all around the globe and in Japan. Their strategic expertise and leadership in multiple sectors combined with our robust and innovative virtual event technology will enable our mutual clients to differentiate how they engage with their own respective customers and prospects," said Ruben Castano, CEO of 6Connex. "Hitachi's expertise and innovative approach to challenges is a wonderful match for our robust virtual event technology," he continued.

Hitachi Solutions is a recognized global leader when it comes to delivering successful strategic solutions and business applications. The company is committed to their mission of helping clients compete with the largest global enterprises by using powerful, reliable, and easy to use industry solutions.

Hitachi Solutions is renowned for supporting digital transformation (DX) of communications between companies and stakeholders by providing workstyle transformation solutions and digital marketing solutions for companies working to adapt to changing times and the environment.

Through 6Connex's virtual venue platform, Hitachi's clients will be able to create immersive and highly-engaging virtual and hybrid event experiences. 6Connex's technology will enable them to create immersive virtual experiences as close to real-life event experiences as possible with feature-loaded virtual environments that can be creatively designed, AI-powered tools that keep attendees engaged, and a secure and open digital universe that allows organizations to easily use and configure interactive tools they know and love.

About 6Connex

6Connex is the leading provider of virtual and hybrid event solutions. Our secure, cloud-based platform expands audience reach and drives in-depth content engagement for marketing, sales, recruitment, training, and HR communities. Our product portfolio includes virtual and hybrid venues, learning management, and webinars. For more information, visit www.6connex.com or call 1-800-395-4702.

