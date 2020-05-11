6FTCloser Shares More Than 1,000 Messages of Gratitude to Workers on the Front Lines of COVID-19 Response

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1,000 frontline workers in 40 states across America and more than nine countries have received personalized thank you videos from people at home thanks to 6FTCloser . The platform, which was founded in mid-April and built by a team of twenty-something entrepreneurs across the country, allows anybody to send a quick, personalized thank you video at no cost to a frontline worker whom they've never met. 6FTCloser facilitates anonymous matches between those who would like to personally say 'thanks' and frontline workers who have been nominated by friends, colleagues, and loved ones. Companies and municipalities are also participating in a 'gratitude challenge' by encouraging employees and residents to make videos.

"I was seeing the tireless effort of those on the front lines and felt both deeply grateful for their work and increasingly motivated to reach out directly to say thank you," said co-founder Noah Friedman, an entrepreneur who conceptualized the idea. "We built 6FTCloser as a way to create connection, hope, and positivity in a time when we're physically apart and our essential workers need it most."

The need to show support is especially important amidst the increasing trauma many frontline workers are experiencing. Leading psychiatrists continue to express mental health concerns on their behalf and, have reinforced the benefits of positivity in such a trying time.

The platform was created quickly with the common goal of bringing compassion and connection to a world in isolation due to COVID-19, and its positive impact has been clear. Friedman states, "The messages from the frontline workers inspire us to keep the connections flowing. One example is this exchange:

"Thank you for sending me such a sweet message," said Lauren - a nurse in Ohio replying to her message from Ariella in Buffalo. "I'm actually on shift right now and I teared up. It means a lot to have the support of you and others during this challenging time."

The 6FTCloser team continues to build toward their vision of connecting the world through authentic recognition and gratitude to empower people to live more hopeful, empathetic, and positive lives. Said co-founder Sahil Bhaiwala: "We have been humbled by the power these simple personal messages are having. The world will always need some positivity and hope, and we encourage everyone to take a moment and create some."

To participate, individuals can simply sign up on 6FTCloser's website ( www.6ftcloser.com ) to be matched with an essential worker and receive instructions on how to make their video. 6FTCloser securely, privately, and with permission delivers the message. No app download is required. The process is simple, free, and only takes a few minutes.

