6K Additive Commissions the First Two Commercial UniMelt® Microwave Plasma Systems for the Production of Additive Manufacturing Powders

NORTH ANDOVER, MA, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K, the world's leading developer of microwave plasma technology for the production of advanced materials, today announced its division 6K Additive has commissioned the first two commercial UniMelt systems in its new 40,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing plant located in Bugettstown, PA. The news not only represents a landmark milestone for 6K, but also for global sustainable manufacturing as premium metal Additive Manufacturing (AM) powders from sustainable sources become a reality.

6K is proceeding through internal product qualification and 3rd party printing, and will begin customer sampling in the August timeframe for its Onyx In718 material followed shortly by Onyx Ti64 that were both announced and demonstrated at Formnext 2019. 6K's first-of-its-kind process has the unique ability to convert certified chemistry machined millings, turnings and other recycled feedstock sources into premium AM-ready metal powders. 6K recently became a member of MESA's association for sustainable manufacturing and is going through the process of certification as a sustainable manufacturing factory for the new plant.

"The commissioning of the first commercial UniMelt systems is the culmination of terrific work by experts in manufacturing, process and materials at both 6K Additive and our parent company 6K," said Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. "Customers and strategic partners have been eager to sample and use our Onyx powders and we're ready to deliver. Accompanying the new UniMelt systems, the new facility encompasses automated manufacturing equipment and industry leading safety and health systems that confirm our organization is hitting our production goals while ensuring the utmost in safety for our employees."

The UniMelt system is the world's only microwave production-scale plasma, with a highly uniform and precise plasma zone with zero contamination, and capable of high throughput production of advanced materials including Onyx In718 and Onyx Ti64 AM powders. 6K's UniMelt technology can also spheroidize ferrous alloys like SS17-4PH, SS316, other nickel superalloys including Inconel 625, HX, cobalt-base alloys like CoCr, refractory metals like Mo, W, Re, reactive alloys such as Ti-6-4, TiAl, Al alloys as well as high-temperature ceramics such as MY and YSZ.

Pete Basiliere, Managing Director of Monadnock Insights, a research and consulting firm focused on additive manufacturing commented, "Developments like sustainable feedstock combined with quality requirements are being embraced by organizations as they not only move toward green manufacturing but also create more efficient supply chains that use domestically sourced feedstock for powder production. I congratulate 6K Additive on the commissioning of its first commercial facility and look forward to the impact the company will have on furthering sustainability in the AM space."

The new facility is near 100% completion and has significant expansion capabilities on the company's 45 acre site. The facility has additional manufacturing bays and the company plans to commission additional UniMelt systems throughout 2021 to meet the demand for its premium AM powders.

About 6K

6K represents 6000 degrees, setting 6K technology apart from all others. It is the temperature of operation of UniMelt® (5778K to be exact), the world's only microwave production scale plasma, and is also the temperature of the surface of the sun.

6K uses proprietary advanced plasma processing and industrial systems to create materials that are enabling the next-generation of commercial and consumer products. The company's continuous UniMelt process allows for complete and unprecedented control of the entire materials engineering process, to produce materials at exact specifications. 6K and its divisions are members of MESA – The Association for Sustainable Manufacturing.

The 6K Additive division is a ISO9001 facility, reclaims and processes over 500 tons of Ti-64 per year, and is in the process of completing its state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot production facility for additive manufacturing powders.

To learn more about 6K, please visit www.6Kinc.com

