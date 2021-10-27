6K Appoints Gary Hall as Chief Financial Officer

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K, a leader in the production of sustainable advanced materials for energy storage and additive manufacturing powders, today announced the appointment of Gary Hall as Chief Financial Officer. He joins 6K with over 20 years of experience leading finance and operational teams at high-growth, technology companies and helping these companies generate significant shareholder value through public and private offerings. Hall will oversee all financial aspects of the company, including financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, accounting and control, tax, and treasury. Hall will also be responsible for both the HR and IT strategies, staffing and implementation for the company. He will report directly to the company's CEO, Dr. Aaron Bent.

"I am very pleased to welcome Gary to our executive leadership team at this pivotal point in our growth trajectory. Gary brings with him extensive expertise in helping scale companies of all sizes and stages of growth," said Dr. Aaron Bent, 6K's CEO. "The board of directors and I have the utmost confidence in Gary as 6K's new Chief Financial Officer. His leadership skills, strategic insights and financial acumen will be important contributors to 6K's future success as we continue to grow our operations and establish domestic production capabilities for both additive manufacturing and battery materials."

Prior to joining 6K, Hall was the Chief Financial Officer of Casa Systems, Inc., a provider of ultra-broadband solutions for mobile, cable, fixed and converged service providers, and helped lead the company through significant growth, culminating in an Initial Public Offering in 2017. Prior to Casa System, Hall was the Chief Financial Officer of eCopy, a provider of document management solutions, which was sold to Nuance Communications in 2009. Hall was also the controller and then Chief Financial Officer of MatrixOne, a product life-cycle management software company, and he helped lead the company's Initial Public Offering in 2000 and the sale of the company to Dassault Systems in 2006. Hall is a certified public accountant and worked at Deloitte, a multinational professional services firm.

"I'm honored to join the team at 6K during such an important time in the company's evolution," said Hall. "The opportunity to contribute to the financial, investment and operational work already underway is exciting, and the possibilities of what 6K can achieve is truly inspiring. I look forward to partnering with not only the leadership team, but investors, board of directors, employees and customers on our journey of transforming the way performance materials are manufactured in an environmentally friendly way."

About 6K

6K represents 6000 degrees, setting 6K technology apart from all others. It is the temperature of operation of UniMelt® (5778K to be exact), the world's only microwave production scale plasma, and is also the temperature of the surface of the sun.

6K uses proprietary advanced plasma processing and industrial systems to create materials that are enabling the next-generation of commercial and consumer products. The company's continuous UniMelt process allows for complete and unprecedented control of the entire materials engineering process, to produce materials at exact specifications.

The 6K Additive division is a ISO9001 facility, reclaims and processes over a million pounds of Ti-64 per year, and has recently built and commissioned a state-of-the-art 48,000 square foot production facility for additive manufacturing powders.

To learn more about 6K, please visit www.6Kinc.com

