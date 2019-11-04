6K Launches World's First Premium Metal Powders For Additive Manufacturing Derived From Sustainable Sources

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K (formerly Amastan Technologies), the world's leading developer of microwave plasma technology for the production of advanced materials used in additive manufacturing (AM), lithium ion batteries and other industrial markets, today launches the world's first AM powders derived from sustainable sources. 6K's first-of-its-kind process has the unique ability to convert certified chemistry machined millings, turnings and other recycled feedstock sources into premium AM-ready metal powder. The company will showcase metal alloy and ceramic powders and parts at FormNext in Frankfurt November 19 – 22, 2019 , Stand E22 in Hall 12.

"If the AM industry is to succeed in expanding to a far greater number of parts and market applications, powder production technology has to advance to provide a far stronger business case," commented Aaron Bent, CEO at 6K. "Part of enabling that expansion will come from a lower total cost structure and higher performance powders, both of which are possible with 6K's process. But we need to go beyond that, to powders and business models that consider the full production cycle cost of building AM parts."

6K has developed a process technology that today can produce premium powder from certified machining turnings and from previously used powders, and in the future will extend its capability to feedstock created from AM support structures, non-conforming AM parts post-print, and other unique inputs. The goal is to use 100% of the materials that enter the supply chain, providing AM end-users a new way to manage project costs and control supply chain, while also advancing progress toward a circular economy in AM.

6K's powder products are the combination of two core technologies:

1. 6K Alloy Reclaimation technology : technology for reclaiming metals and alloys from subtractive manufacturing and other operations. The 6K Additive team is already reclaiming and selling over 500 tons of Ti-64 per year into the aluminum alloying industry for aerospace, medical, and automotive products. This provides an engineered feedstock for Amastan's UniMelt plasma for a wide continuum of alloys.

2. 6K UniMelt plasma system : the world's only microwave production scale plasma, with a highly uniform and precise plasma zone with zero contamination, and capable of high throughput production of advanced battery powders, phosphors, AM materials, and more.

"Our ability to reclaim materials and process almost any type of metal, alloy, or ceramic feedstock into premium powders puts a powerful tool into the hands of the AM designer," continued Dr. Bent, "This now means that any alloy that is machined has the potential to become powder. Furthermore, we can create new AM powders previously not possible: powders engineered from non-eutectic alloys such as high-entropy alloys, or designer aluminum alloys capable of printing in powder bed fusion systems."

Due to the high uniformity of the microwave plasma, 6K has the ability to produce powders that exceed competitive technologies, providing high sphericity, zero porosity, elimination of satellites, and high flowability and tap density. Through its metals reclaimation strategy, 6K can specifically target the powder size distribution to the AM process of need: MIM, L-PBF, EBM, DED or Binder-jetting, thus enabling almost 100% UniMelt process yield, as much as 3-4 times higher than gas atomization.

As part of 6K's launch, it has also announced the rebranding of the company from Amastan Technologies to 6K. This is the latest in a series of strategic initiatives that reflect the company's growth over the last year, including the series B-2 funding of $11M and the acquisition of AI Solutions (now 6K Additive). 6K Additive is a ISO9001 facility, processes over 500 tons of Ti-64 per year, and is in the process of building a state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot production facility for additive manufacturing powders which is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2020.

About 6K

6K represents 6000 degrees, setting 6K technology apart from all others. It is the temperature of operation of UniMelt (5778K to be exact), the world's only microwave production scale plasma, and is also the temperature of the surface of the sun.6K uses proprietary advanced plasma processing and industrial systems to create materials that are enabling the next-generation of commercial and consumer products. The company's continuous UniMelt® process allows for complete and unprecedented control of the entire materials engineering process, to produce materials at exact specifications while collapsing traditional multi-step chemical processes and significantly reducing overall production time, byproducts, and cost. 6K focuses on developing critical materials used to manufacture powders for industrial additive manufacturing, advanced battery technologies, silicon wafers, LED lighting and thermal coatings. To learn more about 6K, please visit www.6kinc.com

Media Contact

Bruce Bradshaw

603-689-4597

bbradshaw@6Kinc.com

SOURCE 6K

Related Links

http://www.6kinc.com

