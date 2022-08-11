6sense Honored in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards for Outstanding Marketing, Advertising, and Sales Technology

Prestigious annual global awards program recognizes 6sense Revenue AI™ industry impact

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced that its 6sense Revenue AI™ platform has been selected as the winner of the "Best Lead Management Solution" award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards.

The program recognition is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in today's global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry.

6sense Revenue AI™ offers a holistic solution that combines software with AI and machine learning, the rich use of data, and access to real-time insights and analytics. By applying advanced AI, big data, and machine learning capabilities across every stage of revenue generation, companies accelerate deals 25% faster, double the average deal value and improve win rates by 10%.

"Business leaders want predictable revenue, but new market realities make it harder to attain that goal. With the massive amounts of data and decisions that need to happen to compete in the current environment, AI applied to big data removes the uncertainty and guesswork, and brings clarity and confidence," said Latane Conant, Chief Market Officer of 6sense. "This acknowledgment supports the significant lift our platform makes in gathering and analyzing the millions of data points to surface meaningful insights that drive recommendations and decisions to accelerate revenue conversion."

"Today's B2B selling environment has evolved and purchase decisions are made by teams of stakeholders who prefer to remain anonymous until deep into the buying journey," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "6sense's breakthrough platform is built for this new environment, putting rich insights at the fingertips of sales teams and helping them uncover more opportunities, accelerate deal cycles and optimize revenue efficiency. Congratulations to the entire 6sense team on being our choice for 'Best Lead Management Solution' in 2022."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries worldwide.

This recognition comes on the heels of 6sense being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list, a Fortune and Great Place to Work, B2B Marketing ABM Platform of the Year, a Forbes AI 50 honoree, and named as one of the Top 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power.

About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. 6sense Revenue AI™ captures anonymous buying signals, targets the right accounts at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction, and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. For more information, visit 6sense or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

SOURCE 6sense