7.01% CAGR in Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025 | Rising Prevalence of COPD to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The respiratory disease testing market is poised to grow by USD 3.52 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cepheid Inc., COSMED Srl, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, NDD Medical Technologies, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., Seegene Inc., Smiths Group Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The rising prevalence of COPD will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Imaging Tests
- Mechanical Tests
- In-vitro Diagnostic Tests
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our respiratory disease testing market report covers the following areas:
- Respiratory Disease Testing Market size
- Respiratory Disease Testing Market trends
- Respiratory Disease Testing Market analysis
- Respiratory Disease Testing Market vendors
- Respiratory Disease Testing Market segmentation
This study identifies initiatives by government and non-profit organizations to diagnose RSV is positively impacting the market growth during the next few years.
Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Respiratory Disease Testing Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist respiratory disease testing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the respiratory disease testing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the respiratory disease testing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of respiratory disease testing market vendors
|
Respiratory Disease Testing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.52 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.49
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
Asia at 30%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Cepheid Inc., COSMED Srl, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, NDD Medical Technologies, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., Seegene Inc., Smiths Group Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Test type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Test type
- Imaging tests - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mechanical tests - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- In-vitro diagnostic tests - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Test type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cepheid Inc.
- COSMED Srl
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- NDD Medical Technologies
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- ResMed Inc.
- Seegene Inc.
- Smiths Group Plc
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
