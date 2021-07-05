$7.3 Billion Subscription & Billing Management Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Aria Systems, SAP and Oracle Among Others
Jul 05, 2021
DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Subscription & Billing Management Market (2021-2026) by Type, Solution, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Subscription & Billing Management Market is estimated to be USD 7.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.2 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.
Key factors such as an increasing number of customers preferring subscription-based models in different industries are promoting the growth of the Global Subscription & Billing Management market. Today, businesses face difficulties in identifying higher customer churn rates, i.e., tapping new customers vis-a-vis existing ones. The adoption of subscription & billing management solutions helps the enterprises offer benefits and further enhance the service delivery to their customers, making it more personalized, which can help retain the existing customers. This aids in reducing the subscriber churn rate, and therefore these solutions are being adopted by different enterprises for their billing and subscription requirements. This has aided the growth of the market.
The complexities involved in data synchronization with existing IT infrastructure and the costs involved in upgrading these solutions can be a deterrent to market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Adoption of Subscription Business Models
- Increasing Need for Upgrading Legacy Systems
- Need for Reduction in Complex Monetization Models and Reducing Billing Errors
- Increasing Demand for Improvising Customer Retention by Reducing Subscriber Churn rate
Restraints
- Data Synchronization Complexities
- Costs associated with up-gradation and deployment
Opportunities
- Rising adoption to SaaS Business Models
- Need for Paperless Billing & invoicing
- Adoption of Machine Learning (ML) Technology to Further Optimize Subscription Billing Processes
Challenges
- Cloud Data Security and Privacy Concerns
- In-House Subscription Billing Practice
- Lack of Consistent Recurring Payment Infrastructure
The Global Subscription & Billing Management Market is segmented further based on Type, Solution, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography.
Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Type
- Introduction
- Software
- Services
- Consulting
- Implementation
- Support and Maintenance
Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Solution
- Introduction
- Subscription Order Management
- Billing Mediation
- Pricing & Quote Management
- Financial Customer Care & Dispute Management
- Others
Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Deployment
- Introduction
- Cloud
- On-premises
Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Organization Size
- Introduction
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large enterprises
Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Industry vertical
- Introduction
- BFSI
- Retail and E-Commerce
- IT
- Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Public Sector and Utilities
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Geography
- Introduction
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Zuora Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, NetSuite, Inc., Cleverbridge AG, Cerillion Technologies Limited, Avangate, Inc., Apttus Corporation, Aria Systems, Inc., Transverse, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Subscription & Billing Management Market.
- The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Consulting
6.3.2 Implementation
6.3.3 Support and Maintenance
7 Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Subscription Order Management
7.3 Billing Mediation
7.4 Pricing & Quote Management
7.5 Financial Customer Care & Dispute Management
7.6 Others
8 Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Deployment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-premises
9 Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
9.3 Large enterprises
10 Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Industry vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 BFSI
10.3 Retail and eCommerce
10.4 IT
10.5 Telecom
10.6 Media and Entertainment
10.7 Public Sector and Utilities
10.8 Transportation and Logistics
10.9 Others (Healthcare, education, and manufacturing)
11 Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 South America
11.3.1 Brazil
11.3.2 Argentina
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 UK
11.4.2 France
11.4.3 Germany
11.4.4 Italy
11.4.5 Spain
11.4.6 Rest of Europe
11.5 Asia-Pacific
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Indonesia
11.5.5 Malaysia
11.5.6 South Korea
11.5.7 Australia
11.5.8 Russia
11.5.9 Rest of APAC
11.6 Rest of the World
11.6.1 Qatar
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 South Africa
11.6.4 United Arab Emirates
11.6.5 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & Fundings
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Checkout.Com Inc
13.2 Apttus Corporation
13.3 Aria Systems Inc
13.4 BillingPlatform LLC
13.5 Salesforce.com Inc
13.6 SAP SE
13.7 Chargebee Inc
13.8 Chargify LLC
13.9 Zoho Corporation
13.10 Vindicia Inc
13.11 Oracle Corporation
13.12 Netsuite, Inc.
13.13 Cerillion PLC
13.14 Computer Sciences Corporation
13.15 Avangate B.V.
13.16 Zuora
13.17 Gotransverse
13.18 Sage Intacct
13.19 Checkout
13.20 Cleverbridge
13.21 Recurl
13.22 Digital River
13.23 FastSpring
13.24 Juston
13.25 SaaSOptics
13.26 Fusebill
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dv14g
