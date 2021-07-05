$7.3 Billion Subscription & Billing Management Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Aria Systems, SAP and Oracle Among Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Subscription & Billing Management Market (2021-2026) by Type, Solution, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Subscription & Billing Management Market is estimated to be USD 7.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.2 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.



Key factors such as an increasing number of customers preferring subscription-based models in different industries are promoting the growth of the Global Subscription & Billing Management market. Today, businesses face difficulties in identifying higher customer churn rates, i.e., tapping new customers vis-a-vis existing ones. The adoption of subscription & billing management solutions helps the enterprises offer benefits and further enhance the service delivery to their customers, making it more personalized, which can help retain the existing customers. This aids in reducing the subscriber churn rate, and therefore these solutions are being adopted by different enterprises for their billing and subscription requirements. This has aided the growth of the market.



The complexities involved in data synchronization with existing IT infrastructure and the costs involved in upgrading these solutions can be a deterrent to market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Adoption of Subscription Business Models

Increasing Need for Upgrading Legacy Systems

Need for Reduction in Complex Monetization Models and Reducing Billing Errors

Increasing Demand for Improvising Customer Retention by Reducing Subscriber Churn rate

Restraints

Data Synchronization Complexities

Costs associated with up-gradation and deployment

Opportunities

Rising adoption to SaaS Business Models

Need for Paperless Billing & invoicing

Adoption of Machine Learning (ML) Technology to Further Optimize Subscription Billing Processes

Challenges

Cloud Data Security and Privacy Concerns

In-House Subscription Billing Practice

Lack of Consistent Recurring Payment Infrastructure

The Global Subscription & Billing Management Market is segmented further based on Type, Solution, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography.



Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Type

Introduction

Software

Services

Consulting

Implementation

Support and Maintenance

Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Solution

Introduction

Subscription Order Management

Billing Mediation

Pricing & Quote Management

Financial Customer Care & Dispute Management

Others

Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Deployment

Introduction

Cloud

On-premises

Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Organization Size

Introduction

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises

Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Industry vertical

Introduction

BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

IT

Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Geography

Introduction

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Zuora Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, NetSuite, Inc., Cleverbridge AG, Cerillion Technologies Limited, Avangate, Inc., Apttus Corporation, Aria Systems, Inc., Transverse, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Subscription & Billing Management Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

