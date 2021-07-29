$7.76 Billion Growth in Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Use of Analytics to Drive Market | Technavio
Jul 29, 2021, 22:00 ET
The K-12 testing and assessment market in the education services industry is poised to grow by USD 7.76 billion during 2020-2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the K-12 testing and assessment market will progress at a CAGR of about 10%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CogniFit Ltd., Edutech, ETS Global BV, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Inc., and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of analytics will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
K-12 Testing and Assessment Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Curriculum-based Testing
- Non-curriculum-based Testing
- Method
- Blended Method
- Online Method
- Traditional Method
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the K-12 testing and assessment market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CogniFit Ltd., Edutech, ETS Global BV, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Inc., and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- K-12 Testing and Assessment Market size
- K-12 Testing and Assessment Market trends
- K-12 Testing and Assessment Market analysis
The rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the rising threats from test-optional institutions may threaten the growth of the market.
K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 testing and assessment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the K-12 testing and assessment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the K-12 testing and assessment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 testing and assessment market vendors
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis of education services
- 2.2.1 Inputs
- 2.2.2 Operations
- 2.2.3 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2019
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global K-12 testing and assessment market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
- Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Curriculum-based testing
- Non-curriculum-based testing
Curriculum-based testing was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 10%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 8% between 2019 and 2024.
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 18: Curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 19: Global K-12 testing and assessment market 2019-2024 ($ million) by curriculum-based testing, exclusive of COVID-19 impact
- Exhibit 20: Curriculum-based testing - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 5.4 Non-curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 21: Non-curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Global K-12 testing and assessment market 2019-2024 ($ million) by non-curriculum-based testing, exclusive of COVID-19 impact
- Exhibit 23: Non-curriculum-based testing - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Method
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Blended method
- Online method
- Traditional method
Blended method was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 10%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 8% between 2019 and 2024.
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Method - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Method
- Exhibit 26: Comparison by Method
- 6.3 Blended method - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 27: Blended method - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Global K-12 testing and assessment market 2019-2024 ($ million) by blended method, exclusive of COVID-19 impact
- Exhibit 29: Blended method - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 6.4 Online method - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 30: Online method - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Global K-12 testing and assessment market 2019-2024 ($ million) by online method, exclusive of COVID-19 impact
- Exhibit 32: Online method - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 6.5 Traditional method - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 33: Traditional method - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Global K-12 testing and assessment market 2019-2024 ($ million) by traditional method, exclusive of COVID-19 impact
- Exhibit 35: Traditional method - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 6.6 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on method segment
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Method
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Method
8. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
- Exhibit 37: Customer landscape
9. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 9% between 2019 and 2024, which is slower than the overall market.
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: K-12 testing and assessment market in North America 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
- Exhibit 42: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 43: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: K-12 testing and assessment market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impa
- Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 46: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: K-12 testing and assessment market in APAC 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
- Exhibit 48: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 49: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: K-12 testing and assessment market in South America 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
- Exhibit 51: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 52: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: K-12 testing and assessment market in MEA 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
- Exhibit 54: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 9.8 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic globally
- 9.9 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 55: Key leading countries
- 9.10 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth
- 10.1.1 Increasing use of analytics
- 10.1.2 Rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies
- 10.1.3 Growing government interventions on K-12 testing and assessment
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.2.1 Credibility issues
- 10.2.2 Rising threat from test-optional institutions
- 10.2.3 Increase in use of open-source assessment platforms
- Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 10.3 Market Trends
- 10.3.1 Increasing emphasis on formative learning tools
- 10.3.2 Rise in cloud computing
- 10.3.3 Growing use of games for assessment
11. Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.
- Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 60: Industry risks
12. Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 61: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 62: Market positioning of vendors
- 12.3 CogniFit Ltd.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.4 Edutech
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.5 ETS Global BV
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.6 Instructure Inc.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.7 MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.8 NIIT Ltd.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.9 Pearson Plc
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.10 Providence Equity Partners LLC
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.11 Scantron Inc.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.12 Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
13. Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.1.1 Market definition
- 13.1.2 Objectives
- 13.1.3 Notes and caveats
- 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
