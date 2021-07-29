$7.76 Billion Growth in Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Use of Analytics to Drive Market | Technavio

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CogniFit Ltd., Edutech, ETS Global BV, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Inc., and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of analytics will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market is segmented as below:

Product

Curriculum-based Testing



Non-curriculum-based Testing

Method

Blended Method



Online Method



Traditional Method

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the K-12 testing and assessment market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CogniFit Ltd., Edutech, ETS Global BV, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Inc., and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market size

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market trends

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market analysis

The rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the rising threats from test-optional institutions may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the K-12 testing and assessment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 testing and assessment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the K-12 testing and assessment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the K-12 testing and assessment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 testing and assessment market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis of education services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global K-12 testing and assessment market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Curriculum-based testing

Non-curriculum-based testing

Curriculum-based testing was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 10%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 8% between 2019 and 2024.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 Curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 18: Curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Global K-12 testing and assessment market 2019-2024 ($ million) by curriculum-based testing, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 20: Curriculum-based testing - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.4 Non-curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 21: Non-curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Global K-12 testing and assessment market 2019-2024 ($ million) by non-curriculum-based testing, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 23: Non-curriculum-based testing - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Method

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Blended method

Online method

Traditional method

Blended method was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 10%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 8% between 2019 and 2024.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Method - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Method

Exhibit 26: Comparison by Method

6.3 Blended method - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 27: Blended method - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Global K-12 testing and assessment market 2019-2024 ($ million) by blended method, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 29: Blended method - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.4 Online method - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 30: Online method - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Global K-12 testing and assessment market 2019-2024 ($ million) by online method, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 32: Online method - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.5 Traditional method - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 33: Traditional method - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Global K-12 testing and assessment market 2019-2024 ($ million) by traditional method, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 35: Traditional method - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.6 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on method segment

6.7 Market opportunity by Method

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Method

8. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 37: Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 9% between 2019 and 2024, which is slower than the overall market.

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

- Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million) Exhibit 41: K-12 testing and assessment market in North America 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact Exhibit 42: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%) 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

- Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 Exhibit 43: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million) Exhibit 44: K-12 testing and assessment market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impa

2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impa Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%) 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 46: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: K-12 testing and assessment market in APAC 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 48: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

- Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 Exhibit 49: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million) Exhibit 50: K-12 testing and assessment market in South America 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact Exhibit 51: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%) 9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 52: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: K-12 testing and assessment market in MEA 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 54: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

9.8 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic globally

9.9 Key leading countries

Exhibit 55: Key leading countries

9.10 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

10.1.1 Increasing use of analytics

10.1.2 Rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies

10.1.3 Growing government interventions on K-12 testing and assessment

10.2 Market challenges

10.2.1 Credibility issues

10.2.2 Rising threat from test-optional institutions

10.2.3 Increase in use of open-source assessment platforms

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market Trends

10.3.1 Increasing emphasis on formative learning tools

10.3.2 Rise in cloud computing

10.3.3 Growing use of games for assessment

11. Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.

Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 60: Industry risks

12. Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Market positioning of vendors

12.3 CogniFit Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.4 Edutech

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.5 ETS Global BV

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.6 Instructure Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.7 MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.8 NIIT Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.9 Pearson Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.10 Providence Equity Partners LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.11 Scantron Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.12 Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

13. Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.1.1 Market definition

13.1.2 Objectives

13.1.3 Notes and caveats

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

