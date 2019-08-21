$7.7Bn+ IVF Devices & Consumables Market by Product, Technology, and End-user - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVF Devices and Consumables Market by Product, Technology, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IVF devices and consumables market was valued at $2,243 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $7,732 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2019 to 2026.



The global IVF devices & consumables market is anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in awareness of IVF, and technological advancements in IVF devices. Furthermore, increase in number of same sex marriages and upsurge in disposable income considerably contribute toward the market growth. However, higher cost, ethical issues and complications associated with IVF hamper the market growth.



Scope

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive IVF devices and consumables market analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Findings



The IVF devices and consumables market trends are analyzed through different verticals such as product, technology and end user in the report

Based on product, the instrument segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2019 to 2026.

By technology type, the fresh embryo IVF segment exhibits fastest growth, and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Depending on end user, the fertility clinic segment held more than half share of the global market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.

Based on product, the accessory & disposable segment is the major revenue contributor, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to their cost-effectiveness. However, the instrument segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, due to technological advancements and surge in demand for advanced IVF devices.



Based on technology, fresh embryo IVF is the major revenue contributor, and is expected to show dominance during the forecast period, due to its advantages such as higher success rate, convenience, cost-effectiveness, and safety.



Depending on end user, the global IVF devices and consumables market is dominated by the fertility clinic segment, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, due to low cost of treatment and increase in number of fertility clinics. However, the surgical center segment is expected to grow at a significant rate, due to increase in number of surgery centers in developing regions and rise in use of IVF.



Europe accounted for nearly one-third share of the global market in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, owing to higher demand for IVF, increase in infertile population, higher number of trained medical professionals, and availability of technological advance IVF devices with higher success rate. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to increase in disposable income and surge in adoption of IVF, owing to rise in infertility rate.



Key players in the IVF devices and consumables market have adopted various developmental strategies such as business expansion, merger & acquisition, and product developments to strengthen their foothold in the market.



For instance, in July 2017, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation launched the Continuous Single Culture-NX, a next generation culture medium for embryos. This media culture has lower lactate concentration, which helps to maintain metabolic rates efficiently in the embryo culture for in vitro fertilization (IVF) applications.



Similarly, in June 2016, Vitrolife AB launched the EmbryoScope+, an additional high-quality time-lapse system for undisturbed culture and improved selection of embryos. This product launch improved the IVF portfolio of the company.



Furthermore, with respect to mergers, in December 2018, Milendo Therapeutics Inc. announced the successful merger completion of Ovascience. The combined company will operate under the name Millendo Therapeutics and will work toward development of Millendos leading orphan endocrine pipeline.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION



Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Alternative technologies

3.2.1. Intrauterine insemination (IUI) technique

3.2.1.1. Benefits of IUI

3.2.1.2. Difference between IUI and IVF techniques

3.2.2. Gamete intra-fallopian transfer (GIFT) technique

3.2.2.1. Differences between GIFT and IVF technique

3.2.3. Zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT) technique

3.2.3.1. Differences between ZIFT and IVF technique

3.3. Replacing IVF Procedures By Fertility Drugs And Surgeries

3.3.1. Female infertility treatments

3.3.2. Risks associated with fertility drugs

3.3.3. Male infertility treatment

3.4. Cost Of IVF Procedures

3.5. Role of Donors In The IVF Market

3.5.1. Egg donation

3.5.2. Egg sharing

3.5.3. Sperm donation

3.5.4. Embryo donation/adoption

3.5.5. Donation for research

3.6. Surrogacy

3.6.1. Legal issues

3.7. IVF Trends In Same Sex Couples

3.7.1. Artificial insemination

3.7.2. Surrogate mothers

3.7.3. In vitro fertilization

3.8. Advanced IVF Technologies

3.8.1. Capsule IVF

3.8.2. Three parent IVF

3.8.2.1. Ethical concerns

3.8.3. Mini IVF

3.8.3.1. Advantages

3.8.3.2. Drawbacks

3.8.4. Embryo scope

3.8.4.1. Advantages

3.8.4.2. PICSI

3.9. Fertility Treatment And Gender Selection

3.9.1. Methods of sex selection

3.9.1.1. Gradient method

3.9.1.2. Flow cytometry technique

3.9.1.3. Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)

3.9.1.3.1. Ethical and legal issues

3.10. Metabolomics In Embryo Screening Methods

3.11. Application Of Stem Cells In IVF

3.12. IVF And Resource-Poor Countries

3.13. Key Findings

3.13.1. Top impacting factors

3.13.2. Top investment pockets

3.13.3. Top winning strategies

3.14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.14.1. High competition reduces the power of suppliers

3.14.2. Scattered nature and large count of end users regulates the buyer power moderately

3.14.3. High capital cost lowers the threat of new entrants

3.14.4. Industry rivalry is intense due to presence of few dominant competitors

3.14.5. Lack of efficient substitutes lowers the threat from substitutes

3.15. Value Chain Analysis

3.16. Patent Analysis

3.16.1. Patent analysis, by year

3.16.2. Patents analysis, by country

3.17. Regulatory Issues And Legislations

3.18. Insurance Reimbursement Scenario

3.19. Clinical Trial

3.20. Drivers

3.20.1. Delayed pregnancies in women

3.20.2. Increase in global infertility rates

3.20.3. Technological advancement in IVF devices

3.20.4. Increase in gamete donations

3.20.5. Increase in disposable income

3.20.6. Increase in success rates

3.20.7. Surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide

3.21. Restraints

3.21.1. Cost constraints

3.21.2. Complications associated with IVF treatment

3.21.3. Low awareness level

3.22. Opportunities

3.22.1. Fertility tourism

3.22.2. Growth opportunities in the emerging markets

3.22.3. Increase in number of fertility clinics

3.22.4. Rise in same sex marriages

3.23. Impact analyses



Chapter: 4: IVF DEVICES AND CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Instruments

4.3. Accessories & disposables

4.4. Reagent & media



Chapter: 5: IVF DEVICES AND CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.2. Fresh Embryo IVF

5.3. Frozen Embryo IVF

5.4. Donor Embryo IVF



Chapter: 6: IVF DEVICES AND CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Fertility Clinics

6.3. Hospitals

6.4. Surgical Centers

6.5. Clinical Research Institutes



Chapter: 7: IVF DEVICES AND CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter: 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Cook Medical Inc.

8.2. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.)

8.3. Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.)

8.4. Genea Biomedx

8.5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.)

8.6. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.

8.7. Oxford Gene Technology

8.8. Progyny Inc.

8.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.10. Vitrolife AB



