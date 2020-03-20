$7.8+ Billion Subscription & Billing Management Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Subscription & Billing Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical (IT, Telecom, and Media & Entertainment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to grow from USD 4,054 million in 2020 to USD 7,813 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of subscription business models to drive the demand for subscription & billing management software



Major factors expected to drive the growth of the subscription & billing management market include rising adoption of subscription business models, increasing demand for reducing subscriber churn and improving customer retention, growing need for adhering to compliances, and increasing need for upgrading legacy system. However, data synchronization complexities might hinder the growth of this market.



Based on organization size, the SMEs segment to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period



Companies without their own cloud services are partnering with other cloud service organizations to provide cloud-based subscription & billing management software to the SMEs. The availability of low-cost capabilities helps Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) sustain and give stiff competition in the service market space. This enables SMEs to increase customer engagement by providing efficient services and benefits to increase their sales. The increasing focus on providing better customer experience and the growing need to automate manual accounting and financial processes is increasing subscription & billing management software adoption. The low cost and high adoption of cloud-based software is boosting the market growth.



Based on deployment type, the cloud segment to hold a larger chunk of the subscription & billing management market share during the forecast period



The cloud deployment type is expected to hold a higher market share, with an increase in the adoption of the cloud deployment model by the Software as a Service (SaaS) enterprises. Low set-up costs and high Return on Investment (RoI) are also driving the growth of the cloud segment. The cloud deployment model provides the instant accessibility of billing information from anywhere, thereby boosting the growth of the cloud segment. Cloud-based software increases agility and assists in rapidly launching new subscription services to meet customer demands. Therefore, the adoption of cloud is increasing at a rapid pace.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The APAC subscription & billing management market is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, the rapid development of IT in APAC, and growing technological advancements in this region. The developed countries in APAC, namely, Australia, Malaysia, Japan, and Singapore have expansively considered the usage of subscription & billing software to cater to the unparalleled needs of organizations in the region. The adoption of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) solutions in various industry verticals such as transportation, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and retail has further opened the doors for advanced subscription & billing management software.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Global Subscription & Billing Management Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.3 Market By Service, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Market By Organization Size, 2020

4.5 Market By Deployment Type, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.6 Market By Vertical, 2018-2025

4.7 Market Investment Scenario (2020-2025)



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Subscription Business Models

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Reducing Subscriber Churn and Improving Customer Retention

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Adhering to Compliances

5.2.1.4 Increasing Need for Upgrading Legacy Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Synchronization Complexities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Scalability of Saas Business Model

5.2.3.2 ML to Optimize Subscription Billing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cloud Data Security and Privacy Concerns

5.2.4.2 In-House Subscription Billing Practice

5.2.4.3 Lack of Consistent Recurring Payment Infrastructure

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Industry use Cases

5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Fusebill Enables Clearpathgps to Power High-Volume Billing With Fusebill Platform

5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: 2Checkout Improved Visicom Media's Ecommerce Revenue and Enabled Seamless Transition to Subscription-Based Model

5.3.1.3 Use Case 3: Zuora Helped the Seattle Times Migrate to Subscription Management System



6 Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Software: Market Drivers

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1 Consulting: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Implementation

6.3.2.1 Implementation: Market Drivers

6.3.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.3.1 Support and Maintenance: Market Drivers



7 Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

7.3 Large Enterprises

7.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers



8 Subscription & Billing Management Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers



9 Subscription & Billing Management Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Subscription & Billing Management Drivers

9.3 Retail and Ecommerce

9.3.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers

9.4 Transportation and Logistics

9.4.1 Transportation and Logistics: Market Drivers

9.5 Information Technology

9.5.1 Information Technology: Market Drivers

9.6 Telecom

9.6.1 Telecom: Market Drivers

9.7 Media and Entertainment

9.7.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers

9.8 Public Sector and Utilities

9.8.1 Public Sector and Utilities: Market Drivers

9.9 Others



10 Subscription & Billing Management Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 United States: Market Drivers

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Canada: Market Drivers

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 United Kingdom: Market Drivers

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Germany: Subscription & Billing Management Market Drivers

10.3.3 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China: Market Drivers

10.4.2 Australia

10.4.2.1 Australia: Market Drivers

10.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Brazil: Market Drivers

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Mexico: Market Drivers

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East and Africa

10.6.1 United Arab Emirates

10.6.1.1 United Arab Emirates: Market Drivers

10.6.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10.6.2.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Drivers

10.6.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

11.2.2 Agreements and Partnerships

11.2.3 Business Expansions

11.3 Market Ranking of Key Players



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Zuora

12.3 Aria Systems

12.4 Gotransverse

12.5 Sage Intacct

12.6 BillingPlatform

12.7 2Checkout

12.8 Cleverbridge

12.9 Recurly

12.10 Digital River

12.11 Oracle NetSuite

12.12 FastSpring

12.13 Juston

12.14 Apttus

12.15 Vindicia

12.16 SaaSOptics

12.17 Fusebill

12.18 Zoho

12.19 Chargebee

12.20 Chargify

12.21 SAP

12.22 Salesforce

12.23 Right-To-Win



