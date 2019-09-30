$7.9 Billion Cleanroom Technologies Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cleanroom Technologies Market by Product (HVAC, HEPA filters, air shower, apparel, gloves, vacuum systems, disinfectants), Construction (Drywall, Hardwall, Softwall), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cleanroom Technologies Market is Expected to Reach USD 7.9 Billion by 2024 from an Estimated USD 5.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, growing demand for medical devices, and technological advancements in cleanroom technology are the primary growth factors for this market. The increasing demand in developing economies and the growing focus on energy-efficient cleanrooms are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market. However, the customization of cleanroom designs according to product and facility requirements is a major market challenge.



The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Based on the product, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and controls. The consumables segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cleanroom technologies market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing. Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end-users.



The standard/drywall cleanrooms segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018.



Based on construction type, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into standard/drywall cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets. The standard/drywall cleanrooms segment accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2018. This can be attributed to the traditionally high demand for fixed structures and the need for quick onsite construction among end-users. However, this trend is changing, and there is a higher demand for hardwall cleanrooms, as they are more design-flexible than standard and softwall cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure.



Biotechnology is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The biotechnology end-user industry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for biologics and biosimilars. Increasing investments in biotechnology are expected to provide an impetus to the growth of the segment over the forecast period.



North America is expected to hold the largest share for players operating in the cleanroom technologies market.



North America accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2018. Factors such as stringent regulatory standards for product approvals, technological advancements in cleanrooms, initiatives taken by private organizations to create awareness regarding cleanrooms, and growth of the healthcare sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.



