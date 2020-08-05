$7.9 Billion Worldwide Field Service Management Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Field Service Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Field Service Management Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Field Service Management estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.2% over the period 2020-2027.



Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.9% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $924.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Field Service Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$924.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 12% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Accruent LLC

Acumatica, Inc.

Astea International Inc.

ClickSoftware

Comarch SA

ConnectMyWorld Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Coresystems FSM AG

FieldAware Inc.

Geoconcept SAS

IBM Corporation

IFS AB

Infor

Kickserv Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Octopusapp, Inc.-dba Jobber

Oracle Corporation

OverIT

Praxedo

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Servicemax, Inc.

ServiceNow, Inc.

ServicePower

ServiceTitan, Inc.

Servicetrade

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Field Service Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 38



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wx054

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

