$7.9 Billion Worldwide Field Service Management Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

Aug 05, 2020, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Field Service Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Field Service Management Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Field Service Management estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.9% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $924.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR

The Field Service Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$924.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 12% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Accruent LLC
  • Acumatica, Inc.
  • Astea International Inc.
  • ClickSoftware
  • Comarch SA
  • ConnectMyWorld Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Coresystems FSM AG
  • FieldAware Inc.
  • Geoconcept SAS
  • IBM Corporation
  • IFS AB
  • Infor
  • Kickserv Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Octopusapp, Inc.-dba Jobber
  • Oracle Corporation
  • OverIT
  • Praxedo
  • Salesforce.com, Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Servicemax, Inc.
  • ServiceNow, Inc.
  • ServicePower
  • ServiceTitan, Inc.
  • Servicetrade

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Field Service Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wx054

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com