$7.9 Billion Worldwide Human Growth Hormone Industry to 2027 - Featuring Genentech, Ipsen, Merck and Novartis Among Others

The global human growth hormone market reached a value of US$ 4.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.66% during 2021-2027.

The global human growth hormone market reached a value of US$ 4.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.66% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



HGH is a peptide hormone that is produced by the pituitary gland to stimulate growth in children and adults. The hormone primarily regulates growth, regeneration, repair, reproduction and metabolism of the cells, thus contributing to the overall development of the body. It also regulates body fluids, fat metabolism and bone and muscle growth. The deficiency of HGH can increase the risk of diseases and fat accumulation, whereas higher levels can cause gigantism in children and acromegaly, muscle-wasting disease and short bowel syndrome in adults.



The increasing prevalence of Turner syndrome and other growth-related disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Turner syndrome is a chromosomal disorder that primarily affects females and is characterized by complete or partial loss of X chromosomes.

Growth hormones are often administered to reverse some of the symptoms of this disease, thereby increasing the demand for HGH drugs across the globe. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among the masses and growing awareness regarding the preventive measures against endocrine disorders, are providing a boost to the market growth.

Various disorders, such as Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and idiopathic short stature (ISS), are caused by the deficiency of growth hormones in the body that can be treated using medically synthesized HGH. Other factors, including a rising utilization of HGH as performance enhancers by bodybuilders, along with the development of recombinant human growth hormone (rHGH), are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Eli Lilly and Company, EMD Serono Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Ferring B.V., Genentech Inc., Ipsen, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer Inc., Sandoz, etc.



