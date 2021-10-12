7.93% CAGR expected in Custom Application Development Service Market from 2021 to 2025|Accenture Plc and Bourntec Solutions Inc. among Key Market Contributors|Technavio

The custom application development service market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the increasing adoption of cloud-based services as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Strategic partnerships and collaborations among market participants will also be crucial in fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The custom application development service market covers the following areas:

Custom Application Development Service Market Sizing

Custom Application Development Service Market Forecast

Custom Application Development Service Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Bourntec Solutions Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Iblesoft Inc.

Infanion

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Custom Application Development Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 31.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Bourntec Solutions Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Iblesoft Inc., Infanion, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

