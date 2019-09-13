$7+ Billion Antimicrobial Ingredients Market - Global Forecasts from 2019 to 2024: Increasing Use of Antimicrobial Agents in Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Ingredients Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The antimicrobial ingredients market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.03% to grow to US$7,358.794 million from US$5,177.98 million in 2018.



Antimicrobial Ingredients are used in cosmetic, personal care products, etc. to kill or inhibit the growth of microorganisms. Increasing use of antimicrobial ingredients in the cosmetic and personal care industry is considered as one of the key drivers for the growth of the market. Antimicrobial ingredients play a key role in protecting the life of the product and increase the safety of the consumers from using the product.



Moreover, increasing use of these ingredients in skin care products also works as the driving factor for the growth of the market. However, pathogens can adapt to antimicrobial agents as per the research reports. This can render some products ineffective and thus can act as a restraint for market growth.



By form, dry form antimicrobial ingredients are mostly used due to application limitation of liquid form and cost-effectiveness of ingredients in dry form. By application, skin care products are expected to hold a significant market share. By geography, the Latin American market is projected to witness high growth due to the easy availability of raw materials.



Drivers

Increasing use of antimicrobial agents in cosmetic and personal care products.

Advancement in the formulation of cosmetic products leading to the development of new methods for the application of antimicrobial ingredients.

Restraints

Adaptation of pathogens to antimicrobial agents

Industry Update

In June 2019 , Lightning Technologies entered into a long term, exclusive partnership with Microban International, the global leader in antimicrobial and odor control technologies.

, Lightning Technologies entered into a long term, exclusive partnership with Microban International, the global leader in antimicrobial and odor control technologies. AEGIS Vesta, a new durable quat saline antimicrobial technology for cotton and polyester launched at Interzum 2019

The emergence of multidrug-resistant bacteria has prioritized the development of new antibiotics. According to research published in June 2019 , stable pantothenamide bioisosteres has been found to be a novel antibiotic for Gram-positive bacteria

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. ANTIMICROBIAL INGREDIENTS MARKET BY FORM

5.1. Dry Form

5.2. Liquid Form



6. ANTIMICROBIAL INGREDIENTS MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

6.1. Skin Care

6.2. Hair Care

6.3. Oral Care

6.4. Others



7. ANTIMICROBIAL INGREDIENTS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. The Dow Chemical Company

9.2. Lonza Group Ltd

9.3. BASF SE

9.4. Croda International Plc

9.5. Clariant AG

9.6. Biocote

9.7. Verital

9.8. Microban

9.9. Kemin

9.10. Akzo Novel N.V.

9.11. Evonik Industries A.G



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r6dvdv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

