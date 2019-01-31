7-Eleven Celebrates the 53rd Game with 53 cent Deals

From Friday, February 1 through Sunday, February 3, you can order $3.00 whole pizzas delivered straight to your door. Additionally, 7-Eleven offers alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, across 18 markets, through the 7NOW app.

Right after the game and all day long on Monday, February 4, shoppers can use the 7NOW app to place on-demand orders for anything they need to recover from the weekend – and several of the hundreds of available items will cost just 53 cents ($0.53) each.

The next-day offer is available on select beverages, snacks, candy, pain reliever, tissues and more! Check out the full selection in the app after the game.

"7-Eleven continues to redefine convenience through digital technologies and 7NOW brings it to life for our customers. For the millions of Americans who throw parties for the Big Game, 7NOW will bring you everything you need. From pizza, to beer and party favors, 7-Eleven is here to deliver," said 7-Eleven's Gurmeet Singh, Chief Digital Officer & Chief Information Officer. "Whether your team wins or loses, 7NOW will either help you punt post-game misery with tissues and ibuprofen or kickoff a weeklong celebration with all the treats and drinks you desire."

Beer, wine and liquor delivery only available in these select cities (wine and liquor not available in all markets):

Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles, CA

Sacramento, CA

San Francisco, CA

Miami - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

- Orlando-Daytona, FL

Tampa, FL

Chicago, IL

St. Louis, MO

San Diego, CA

Charlotte, NC

New York, NY

Portland, OR

Austin, TX

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

San Antonio, TX

Seattle - Tacoma, WA

- Norfolk - Portsmouth, VA

The 7NOW delivery service – available nationwide – brings purchases directly to shoppers who don't have time to stop at a nearby 7-Eleven® store or simply want the extra convenience. Simply download the 7NOW app from Google Play or the Apple App Store or visit the online website. Customers simply insert their address, add items to their cart, and check out!

For more information about 7NOW and other 7‑Eleven innovations, visit 7‑Eleven.com.

