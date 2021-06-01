7-Eleven Charges Forward with Installation of 500 Electric Vehicle Ports by End of 2022, Providing Convenient Charging Options that Drive a More Sustainable Future

Owned and operated by 7-Eleven, the new DCFC ports will increase convenient charging options for EV drivers by adding to the company's existing 22 charging stations located at 14 stores in four states. Once this expansion is complete, the company will have one of the largest and most compatible fast-charging systems of any retailer in the U.S.

"7-Eleven has always been a leader in new ideas and technology to better serve the needs of our customers," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "Adding 500 charging ports at 250 7-Eleven stores will make EV charging more convenient and help accelerate broader adoption of EVs and alternative fuels. We are committed to the communities we serve and to working toward a more sustainable future."

Additionally, the company recently "doubled-down" on its original commitment and pledged to meet a 50 percent reduction of CO 2 emissions by 2030. 7-Eleven set ambitious and measurable sustainability goals in 2016 as part of the company's commitment to operating a globally sustainable business. To help address the challenge created by climate change, the company planned to achieve a 20% reduction of CO 2 emissions from its stores by 2027. Instead, 7-Eleven reached this 20% reduction goal in 2019, eight years ahead of schedule. This CO 2 reduction equals the carbon sequestered by more than 349,000 acres of U.S. forests in one year.

7-Eleven is improving its sustainability by seeking renewable energy solutions for its stores across the country. The company is purchasing 100% wind energy for 800+ Texas stores and 300+ Illinois stores. Additional renewable energy purchases include 150 stores using hydropower in Virginia, as well as 300 Florida stores powered by solar energy. As a sustainable retailer, 7-Eleven will continue to refine and formalize its overarching environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, while engaging with key stakeholders and establishing long-term objectives.

"7-Eleven's legacy is bringing convenience to the customer, and that continues to evolve – from ice on a dock in 1927 to electricity for your car today," said DePinto. "7-Eleven's rapid expansion of EV charging ports across the country is good for our customers and our planet and it's the right thing to do."

Additional details regarding 7-Eleven's ESG strategy will be announced later this year. To learn more about sustainability efforts about the company, visit corp.7-Eleven.com.

