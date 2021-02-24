7-Eleven Encourages Customers to Drink Up and Round Up to Help Families in Need

So how can customers drink up, eat up and round up to help others? The retailer is implementing major programs to reach its goal of helping to provide 20 million meals – Feeding America Fridays drink promotion and Round up for Rewards , where customers can donate change and earn chances to win exclusive, once in a lifetime prizes** .

"One year ago, we made an unwavering commitment as an essential business to provide food and critical supplies to customers during an unprecedented pandemic. Unfortunately, nearly one year later, hunger continues to rise in America," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "As our stores continue to support communities in which they operate, we are inviting customers to help us give back on an even greater scale. By simply buying a large drink on Feeding America Fridays or rounding up the nearest dollar for a chance to win awesome prizes, customers can help us reach our goal of putting at least 20 million meals on the tables of families in need. That's 20 million times we can pay it forward together."

Feeding America Fridays*

For every large Big Gulp® fountain drink, Slurpee® drink or cup of coffee purchased at participating stores each Friday through April 27, 7-Eleven will help provide a meal to the Feeding America network of food banks.

Round up for Rewards**

Customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, and the difference in change will be donated to local Feeding America member food banks. All the raised funds will help the community in which the respective store operates.

But this isn't your average round-up campaign, 7-Eleven decided to go big. Customers who round up and scan the 7Rewards® barcode in the 7-Eleven app during checkout will be entered for a chance to win one of the weekly prizes. Customers placing an order through the retailer's 7NOW® delivery app can also opt-in to round up their change at checkout to be entered into the sweeps.

Extreme experiential prizes include:

A trip for four to Iceland to see the Northern Lights. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of Skyra® Icelandic Spring Water .

to see the Northern Lights. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of Skyra® Icelandic Spring Water Create an original Snapple flavor with flavor scientists and get a case of your custom flavor delivered to your home. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of Snapple beverages.

Two tickets to the 2022 NCAA Final Four. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of Oreo products or any flavor of Nabisco Big Bags.

A camping trip of a lifetime with a 4-week RV rental, 4 National Parks Pass, $10,000 , camping gear and $1,500 7-Eleven gift card for gas and snacks. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of any Nestle Regional Spring Water brand.

, camping gear and 7-Eleven gift card for gas and snacks. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of any Nestle Regional Spring Water brand. A virtual coffee date with football legend, Emmitt Smith . Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of 7-Eleven coffee and/or International Delight pint creamer.

. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of 7-Eleven coffee and/or International Delight pint creamer. Choose your own once in a lifetime adventure with a $2,500 gift card to Cloud 9 Living. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of a Kit Kat bar.

"One in six people could face hunger in America due to the ongoing economic fallout from the pandemic. Feeding America is grateful for 7-Eleven's ongoing commitment to helping communities across the U.S.," said Feeding America Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Lauren Biedron. "During this time of increased need, 7-Eleven's support will help our neighbors who may not know where they will find their next meal."

7-Eleven has been working with Feeding America for 21 years, supporting its nationwide network of 200 food banks, which provide meals to more than 40 million people each year through national and local donations, volunteer efforts, and more. In 2020, the retailer reimagined its annual birthday promotion, 7-Eleven Day, and gave a birthday present of 1 million meals to Feeding America to celebrate and donated $1.2 million in 7-Select Go!Smart™ Organic Cold-Pressed Juices. This month, 7-Eleven will donate approximately 2 million units of hand sanitizer to Feeding America member food banks.

7-Eleven customers can earn 7Rewards points on almost every purchase in-store at participating locations to redeem free stuff. To sign up and earn points, customers can download the 7-Eleven app from the App Store or Google Play, or visit 7Rewards.com. For a contactless checkout experience, customers at participating stores can pay using 7-Eleven Wallet found in the 7-Eleven app.*** To use, load funds into a 7Rewards account with cash at the register, or in-app with a credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or a prepaid 7-Eleven gift card, and simply scan the 7Rewards barcode upon checkout. The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play, the App Store or visit 7NOW.com. 7NOW delivery is available 24/7 in approximately 1,300 cities. Real-time tracking lets customers know when to expect their 7NOW app orders.

* 7-Eleven, Inc. will help provide 1 meal to Feeding America® for every large coffee, Slurpee® and Big Gulp® purchased at participating 7-Eleven locations each Friday from 2/26/21 through 4/24/21 (max. 275,000 meals per Friday and 2.5 million meals during promotion) to benefit member food banks. 1 bev purchased helps provide 1 meal; $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of member food banks. See 7-Eleven.com for more information.

** NO PURCHASE OR DONATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN; PURCHASE OR DONATION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. Begins 2/24/21 at 12:00:01 am CT & ends 4/27/21 at 4:00:00 am CT. Open to legal U.S. residents of the 50 United States or D.C. who are at least 13 years of age. At participating 7E locations, by rounding up your purchase to the nearest dollar at check-out and taking the other steps identified in the Official Rules you can automatically receive entries into the sweepstakes. Odds of winning will vary by # of eligible entries. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full promotion rules, details on all methods of entry (including free mail-in entry), prize details, and restrictions, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/7E-P2. All rounded up funds raised at register will support local Feeding America member food banks.

*** 7-Eleven Wallet is available at participating locations. To find out if Wallet is accepted at a 7-Eleven near you, tap on the map icon on the top right corner of your 7-Eleven app home screen and filter for "7-Eleven Wallet" stores.

