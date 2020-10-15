7-Eleven Energizes Private Brand Lineup with Sugar-Free Triton™ Energy Drink

Designed for anyone who wants to boost energy levels, Triton is described as "An Energy Drink for the Mind and Body," and contains caffeine and the amino acid L-theanine, both sourced from green tea leaves. The Triton energy drink also has B vitamins, ginseng, taurine, guarana and amino acids. For a limited time at participating 7-Eleven® stores, thirsty customers can take advantage of a buy one-get one deal on the new energy drink.

"7-Eleven is one of the leading beverage sellers in the U.S., and our private brand drinks are a growing segment of that business," said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven senior vice president, merchandising and demand chain. "And that's not by accident. We are always looking for ways to improve quality and offer taste profiles that are new and trending at a great value."

7-Eleven's newest energy drink comes in three refreshing flavors:

Original – This fruity combination features a powerful citrus burst of lemon, grapefruit and orange flavors.

Strawberry Kiwi – The juicy, candy-like strawberry flavor is light and balanced with sweet, tart and tangy kiwi flavor.

Blood Orange Yuzu – The distinctive blood orange flavor combined with the exotic tart yuzu flavor creates a unique citrus taste experience.

The company's private brand team creates exclusive items with the highest quality ingredients, unexpected variety, distinctive benefits, and flavor combinations that aren't available anywhere else. Quake® Energy Drink, Skyra® Icelandic water, 7-Select™ organic cold-pressed juice and Replenish™ Sports Drink have all gone on to become top sellers for the retailer.

