7-Eleven Expands in Pittsburgh Area

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs in the greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, metro area have new opportunities to become independent business-owners. 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retail brand, is expanding in Pittsburgh with more than 20 stores available for franchising. The company has been a leader in franchising for nearly 50 years, landing in the top 10 of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 500 Franchise Companies for the past 10 years.

The Pittsburgh-area stores are currently branded Sunoco A-Plus and were part of an 1,100-store acquisition from Sunoco in 2018, the largest in 7-Eleven history. These stores, which will be formally rebranded as 7-Eleven stores prior to franchising, currently carry popular 7-Eleven signature items such as Slurpee® and Big Gulp® drinks, freshly brewed coffee, hot pizza and chicken wings, and exclusive 7-Select® branded snacks.

For residents interested in owning their own business with the support of the convenience retailing industry leader, 7-Eleven will lead a free franchise seminar Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the company's regional office at 6051 Wallace Road Extension, Ste. 130, in Wexford, Penn.

The seminar gives an overview of the retailer's franchise system, business model, benefits of franchising and local success stories. To register online for one of the seminars, visit http://franchise.7-eleven.com/seminar%20sign-up/.

"There's never been a better time to franchise with 7-Eleven and become part of a brand family known worldwide for its innovation in retailing," said 7-Eleven Zone Vice President Dorian Cunion. "Our store support teams are constantly looking for new ways to set 7-Eleven apart from the competition and offer top-quality products and services Pittsburgh consumers won't find anywhere else."

The company has made significant investments in technology; enhancing the 7Rewards loyalty program, piloting Mobile Checkout, expanding their delivery service and more. The company's 7-Select private brands and signature products such as Slurpee drinks and coffee that are not only winning over customers but also winning national awards. Brand 7-Eleven has received several recent accolades: Convenience Store News named 7-Eleven its 2019 "Technology Leader of the Year," and three of the company's 7-Select private brand products were awarded "Salute to Excellence" awards, the National Private Manufacturers Association's top honors.

Stores available for franchise are located in Pittsburgh (7), Greensburg (3), New Kensington (2), Butler (2), Aliquippa (2), New Castle, Ellwood City, Bethel Park, McKees Rocks, Verona, Youngwood, Latrobe, Mount Lebanon, Beaver, Ambridge, Jeanette, Castle Shannon, Bridgeville, Johnstown, Millvale, East Pittsburgh and West Mifflin. 7-Eleven operates an additional 300+ stores in Pennsylvania.

"Owning a franchise is a terrific opportunity for enterprising individuals to have independence, be their own boss and have the support and stability that comes with an established brand," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Franchise Officer Greg Franks. "We are the standard-bearer of the convenience retailing industry, and we expect these new stores to move quickly."

The company has a successful, proven business model and provides ongoing business support from the day the franchising agreement is signed. With a simplified application and streamlined franchising process, a potential candidate can become a franchise owner of a store in as little as three to six months.

New franchisees receive an operation with land, building and equipment provided. Well-suited for families, women and entrepreneurs, franchise ownership also is ideal for retired or separated military veterans and others seeking second careers.

Through the military veterans' franchise program, qualified veterans who become first-time franchisees can receive up to a 20 percent discount on the franchise fee for the first store they franchise. This discount can range from $1,000 up to approximately $35,000, depending on the store.

"With its friendly people, economic strength and powerful sense of community, it's no surprise that Pittsburgh lands at the top of so many lists as one of the best places to live, work and visit," Cunion said. "I can't think of a better environment in which to become a business owner of a 7-Eleven franchise. Our most successful franchisees are the ones who get involved and support the neighborhoods they serve, and we are looking for entrepreneurs who live in and love their communities."

For information about franchising opportunities in western Pennsylvania, call Franchise Sales Representative Heather Thompson at 724-506-6705. Individuals who are interested in learning more about the 7-Eleven franchise system, business model and the benefits of franchising can also visit https://franchise.7-eleven.com/franchise/home.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in 28 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

