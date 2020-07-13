7-Eleven, Inc. Announces 71,100th Store

"7-Eleven's iconic orange, green and red stripes are easily recognized in 17 countries around the world," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "The company got its start because an entrepreneurial ice dock employee saw his customers had a need and came up with a creative way to serve them. A lot has changed in how, when and where 7-Eleven does business. But one thing that hasn't changed is our commitment to put customers at the forefront of all we do."

Convenience retailing and 7–Eleven were born in Dallas, Texas, in 1927 when "Uncle Johnny" Jefferson Green, an employee of The Southland Ice Company (now 7–Eleven, Inc.), had the bright idea to start selling bread, milk and eggs from an ice dock after local grocery stores were closed. In 1946, with stores open from 7 am to 11 pm, the name was changed to 7–Eleven. Stores started staying open around the clock in 1971.

Today, a 7-Eleven store opens somewhere in the world approximately every 3.5 hours, with each one carrying 7-Eleven brand favorites along with exclusive items created to appeal to local tastes. With plans for master franchisees to open stores in India and Cambodia soon, 7-Eleven and its master franchisees and area licensees remain focused on their role as a good corporate citizens as they grows, addressing social and environmental issues important to customers and the communities in which they live and work.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 33 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 35 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

