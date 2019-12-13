7-Eleven® is First to Offer Jarritos® Craft Soda as Fountain Drink

"We are always looking for new and interesting flavors for both Slurpee and fountain drinks by monitoring flavor trend experts as well as social media buzz," said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven senior product director for proprietary beverages. "When Jarritos Mandarin was such a hit on the Slurpee machine, we immediately began working to bring it back as a Big Gulp fountain drink."

Last summer, 7-Eleven had another Jarritos first – a Mandarin-flavored Slurpee® drink, which marked the first time the tangy and sweet soda was offered as a frozen beverage. Its overwhelming popularity and social media chatter prompted the world's largest convenience retailer to bring it back, this time as a Big Gulp drink.

"Jarritos is not only the top-selling soft drink from Mexico, it's also a great-tasting and has broad appeal among all ages and demographics," Barnes said. "Once customers hear we have a Jarritos Big Gulp drink, I think they will visit our stores specifically to find it."

Known for its great tasting and colorful fruit-flavored sodas, the Jarritos soft drink company was founded in Mexico in 1950. By 1960, Jarritos had become the most popular national soft drink in Mexico.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jarritos

Created in 1950, Jarritos are delicious fruit flavor sodas from Mexico. Sold in iconic glass bottles throughout the U.S., the brand offers 12 unique flavors, all made with natural flavors and real sugar. Jarritos flavors are mandarin, tamarind, pineapple, fruit-punch, lime, grapefruit, strawberry, mango, guava, hibiscus, passion fruit, and watermelon. Each unique flavor represents a delicious slice of the brand's Mexican heritage. Jarritos is now distributed in 37 countries around the world. Find out more online at www.Jarritos.com or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

