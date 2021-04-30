7-Eleven Spices Up Cinco de Mayo with Dollar Slurpee + Free Mini Taco Deal in Stores

The convenience retailer is celebrating the Mexican cultural holiday with a Slurpee® drink toast and free mini tacos. Customers can purchase a small Slurpee drink for just $1. But wait, there's more … that one dollar gets you a small Slurpee drink AND four mini tacos.* The exclusive 7Rewards ® offer in the 7-Eleven app is redeemable in-store on May 5.

The two featured springtime Slurpee flavors are Peach Perfect, made with 5.5% real juice, and Mountain Dew Major Melon. Each mini taco is a bite-sized, crispy corn tortilla shell filled with seasoned, shredded beef. And because Cinco de Mayo beer sales rival even those of that "big game" in February (you know the one), favorite Mexican brews such as Modelo and Corona 12 packs will be discounted $2 in-store through 7Rewards until May 10 when customers purchase 8 mini tacos in participating stores.**

"I can give you cinco reasons to make 7-Eleven part of this springtime celebration," said Jawad Bisbis, 7-Eleven vice president of proprietary beverages. "Dollar Slurpee drinks, free tacos, discounts on popular Mexican beers, and 7NOW delivery for those who'd prefer to party at home. And the fifth? The Slurpee frozen beverage was the original inspiration for the frozen margarita – just add a little tequila!"

These Cinco de Mayo offers can be found in the 7-Eleven app and are exclusive to 7Rewards loyalty members. 7Rewards members earn points on almost every in-store purchase and can redeem their points for free stuff. Other 7-Eleven app features include Wallet, which gives customers contactless checkout options.*** Funds can be loaded into a 7Rewards account via cash at the register, or in the app with a credit or debit card. Other contactless payment methods – Apple Pay, Google Pay or a prepaid 7-Eleven gift card – can be added to Wallet, and the 7Rewards barcode is then scanned at checkout to pay. The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

With the 7NOW® delivery app, Cinco de Mayo revelers never have to leave the fiesta. Favorite 7-Eleven beverages, taquitos, chips, ice and party supplies can be ordered online and delivered directly to celebrations – at home or even at a local event, park or beach via 7NOW Pins® locations. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older. Offered in over 1,300 U.S. cities, the 7NOW app offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less. The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play, the App Store or visit 7NOW.com.

As the world continues to respond to the shifting pandemic, 7–Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces and self-serve food and beverage areas. All store associates are required to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Acrylic shields have been installed at checkout registers as added protection for customers and employees. Asked to practice 6-foot physical distancing when in the checkout line, customers also have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping.

*Valid 5/5/21 only. Limit one coupon per day. MFR coupon. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees & sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON. ©2021 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Must be age 21 years or older. Please drink responsibly.

***7–Eleven Wallet is available at participating locations. To find out if Wallet is accepted at a 7–Eleven store near you, tap on the map icon on the top right corner of your 7–Eleven app home screen and filter for "7–Eleven Wallet" stores.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 73,000 stores in 17 countries and regions, including 12,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com , via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

