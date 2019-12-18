7-Eleven® Stores Now Have Gingerbread Lattes

The delicately spiced gingerbread-flavored treat blends a sweet creamy coffee latte with ginger, honey, allspice and molasses. A peppermint mocha drink is also simple to create: top a chocolatey café mocha with peppermint sprinkles and drizzle with chocolate sauce. Peppermint mocha creamers are available for customers who want a richer flavor.

"With freshly brewed coffee, specialty hot and cold coffee beverages, plus syrups, creamers and toppings at no extra charge, customers can whip up a coffeehouse quality hot drink at 7-Eleven that tastes much richer than its price reflects," said Jacob Barnes, senior product director for proprietary beverages. "7-Eleven was the first to offer coffee in to-go cups more than 50 years ago, and now, with more options than ever before, customers can create their perfect cup – with no lines, no waiting and prices that are one of the best values on the market."

Gingerbread is second only to pumpkin spice as consumers' favorite seasonal flavor in fall and winter, according to research by Datassential. Yet while pumpkin spice seems to be available in almost every kind of food and drink, gingerbread-flavored items aren't as readily available on U.S. menus.

In addition to gingerbread latte and café mocha, participating 7-Eleven stores carry French vanilla, chai latte and hot chocolate. Freshly brewed coffees include 7Reserve El Salvador Bourbon and 100 percent Colombian, both Rain Forest Alliance™ certified, Exclusive Blend, decaf and flavored coffees such as hazelnut, French vanilla and other limited-time flavors. All coffees are brewed with 100 percent Arabica beans. Syrups, creamers, sweeteners and toppings allow coffee-lovers to create a different drink every time they visit a 7-Eleven store.

For a list of coffeehouse quality concoctions that can be created at 7-Eleven stores, visit https://blog.7-eleven.com/quick-coffee-shop-creations/.

Best of all, any size of these holiday warmers and other hot beverages are just $1 for 7Rewards® members at participating stores. Some cost-savvy customers have come up with their own "secret recipes" to create favorite cappuccinos, lattes, mochas and chai drinks at their neighborhood 7-Eleven® store. For an even better drink deal, 7Rewards members get their seventh drink free after purchasing six (includes hot beverages, Slurpee® and Big Gulp® drinks).

To take advantage of the dollar coffee limited-time offer and other exclusive 7-Eleven deals, download the 7-Eleven app in the Apple App Store or Google Play and register to become a member. Scan the app or enter a registered phone number when checking out at 7-Eleven to activate offers and special pricing.

