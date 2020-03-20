7-Eleven® Stores to Add up to 20,000 Jobs to Meet Increased Demand During Coronavirus Pandemic

"7-Eleven is a neighborhood store and it's our priority to serve the communities in which we operate during this unprecedented crisis," said 7-Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto. "Between 7-Eleven, Inc. and our franchised business owners, we expect as many as 20,000 store employees to be hired in the coming months. This will provide job opportunities and ensure 7-Eleven stores remain clean and in-stock with the goods our customers need during this critical time."

7-Eleven also anticipates the store employee position would meet a surge in mobile orders through its 7NOW® delivery app, which offers delivery of essentials and nonessentials to more than 30 million households across the U.S. Store employees would fulfill 7NOW delivery orders that include grocery staples like milk and bread, over-the-counter medicine, a range of craveable food and beverage options like pizza and Slurpee® drinks, beer and wine in participating markets and more. Orders are typically delivered in about 30 minutes, however, in the current environment, demand may impact delivery times.

"Locally owned and operated 7-Eleven stores are really going above and beyond to serve their communities," said DePinto. "I'd like to thank 7-Eleven Franchisees and corporate store employees for everything they are doing to provide necessary products and services to customers in need."

Applicants for corporate and franchised stores may apply at careers.7-Eleven.com or inquire at their local store. Note that independent franchised owners will be the employers at franchised locations.

