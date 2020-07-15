7-Eleven to Donate Nearly One Million Bottles of 7-Select Go!Smart™ Organic Cold-Pressed Juice to Feeding America®

IRVING, Texas, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thank heaven 7-Eleven is here to help millions of Americans get a boost with some juice... cold pressed juice, that is. We are proud to announce our donation of more than $1.2 million in 7-Select Go!Smart™ Organic Cold-Pressed Juices to Feeding America this summer. That's nearly one million 11.2-ounce bottles of USDA-certified organic, non-GMO juice, including refreshing flavors like Blackberry, Melon, and Pink Pomegranate. Part of our private brand line of premium better-for-you beverage options, these juices are rich in vitamins and nutrients, have no added sugar*, and are not made from concentrate.

"Since 1927, 7-Eleven has been a lifeline for the communities we serve — with an unwavering commitment to provide our customers with the essentials they need when they need them," said Jack Stout, SVP of Merchandising and Demand Chain. "We are proud to partner with Feeding America to help communities facing hunger during these uncertain times."

Feeding America is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country. In collaboration with 7-Eleven, Feeding America will distribute approximately 46,000 cases of 7-Select Go!Smart Organic Cold-Pressed juice to 21 member food banks in 13 states. From Spokane, Washington to Orlando, Florida, 7-Eleven is honored to help individuals and families across the country stay hydrated this summer.

"We are grateful for 7-Eleven's commitment to donate much needed product to Feeding America member food banks," said Tony Pupillo, Managing Director of Retail Food Industry Partnerships at Feeding America. "The need for food assistance is even greater this summer due to the pandemic, but this donation will help our neighbors who struggle to put food on their tables."

This contribution joins 7-Eleven's recent gift to Feeding America this summer of one million meals** in honor of its 93rd birthday on July 11, 2020. Even though 7-Eleven Day was a little different this year, all 33 million 7Rewards® loyalty program members (yes, you read that right... 33 million members) can still cool off with one FREE medium Slurpee® drink, redeemable any day in July through the 7-Eleven app.***

*Not a low-calorie food. See nutrition information for information on sugar and calorie content.

**$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of member food banks. 7-Eleven committed to a donation of one million meals ($100,000) in conjunction with 7-Eleven Day.

*** Limitations Apply. See 7-Eleven app for details.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats, and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 35 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

