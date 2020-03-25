7-Eleven Waives Delivery Fees on 7NOW® Delivery App

IRVING, Texas, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, will offer free delivery with purchase and promo code on all orders made through its 7NOW® delivery app effective today through April 30. To activate free delivery, customers simply apply the promo code FREE4U upon checkout.

The company's delivery service offers a contactless delivery option where customers can indicate if they prefer their delivery "contactless," meaning the delivery is left at the door by the driver.

"7-Eleven is a neighborhood store known for convenience, and we believe it's our responsibility to help shoppers get what they need, where and when they need it, especially during this unprecedented pandemic," said 7-Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto. "As citizens do the right thing by social distancing, quarantining, or sheltering in place, we want to make it easy for them to access essential food and household items."

The 7NOW delivery app is available in nearly 400 cities, giving approximately 35 million households in the United States access to over 3,000 items they may need during the pandemic. Products include grocery staples like milk and bread, over-the-counter medicine, household goods, a range of craveable food and beverage options like pizza and Slurpee® drinks, beer and wine in participating markets, and more. 7NOW orders are delivered in about 30 minutes, however, demand may impact delivery times.

Customers can place an order by downloading the 7NOW delivery app via the Apple App Store and Google Play or can place an order online.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 35 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com , via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

