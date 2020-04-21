7 Hightower Advisors Honored on Forbes 2020 List of Top Women Wealth Advisors

CHICAGO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Hightower advisors have been named on Forbes' 2020 Top Women Wealth Advisors list, a ranking of the top 1000 female advisors across the United States. The Hightower advisors honored by Forbes are:

Pamela Rosenau #25 – The Rosenau Group in Aspen, Colorado .

#25 – The Rosenau Group in . Barbara Archer #93 – Hightower St. Louis in St. Louis, Mo.

#93 – in Gibson Wilkes #130 – White Pine Wealth Management in Falmouth, ME

Vanessa Martinez #262 – The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

#262 – The Lerner Group in Ruth Berger #310 – RJ Wealth Management in New York, N.Y

#310 – RJ Wealth Management in Alev Lewis #313 – Acacia Wealth Advisors in Beverly Hills, Calif.

#313 – Acacia Wealth Advisors in Pamela Abraham #326 – Hightower Fort Myers in Fort Myers, Fla.

"Each of the talented women on this list exemplifies what it means to be a Hightower advisor," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower. "From working tirelessly to help clients every day to pushing the boundaries of holistic wealth management, these seven advisors truly understand what it takes to grow their practices organically."

The list, compiled by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data. To create this year's ranking, SHOOK evaluated wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience based on factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.

In 2020, 33 Hightower advisors appeared on Forbes list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and 15 Hightower advisors were honored on Barron's Top 1200 list.

In 2019, Hightower advisors appeared on Forbes lists of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, Top Women Advisors, Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors and Top Wealth Advisors; Barron's Top 1200 Advisors by State, Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 100 Women Advisors and Top 100 Independent Advisors; the Financial Times' Top 300 RIAs and the FT 401 Top Retirement Advisers List; InvestmentNews' Icons & Innovators and Wealth Management's Thrive Awards List.

View the full list here: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors/#68230d751f44

About Hightower:

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact:

Patty Buchanan

JConnelly

973-567-9415

[email protected]

SOURCE Hightower

Related Links

http://www.hightoweradvisors.com

