7 Hightower Advisors Honored on Forbes' 2021 List of Top Women Wealth Advisors

CHICAGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Hightower advisors have been named to Forbes' 2021 list of Top Women Wealth Advisors, an annual ranking of the top 1,000 female financial advisors in the United States.

The Hightower advisors honored by Forbes this year are:

Pamela Abraham (#495) of Hightower Fort Myers in Fort Myers, Fla.

Barbara Archer (#99) of Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis in St. Louis, Mo.

in Ruth Berger (#323) of RJ Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.

Alev Lewis (#572) of Acacia Wealth Advisors in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Vanessa N. Martinez (#273) of The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

Pamela Rosenau (#19) of The Rosenau Group in Aspen, Colo.

Gibson Wilkes (#227) of White Pine Wealth Management in Falmouth, Maine

"Hightower takes great pride in our incredible community of advisors, each of whom works tirelessly every day to serve clients across the country," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower. "It's always a pleasure to see our advisors honored for their dedication, and the women on this list truly exemplify our firm's commitment to client service."

The list, compiled by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, service and investing models, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management. All the advisors named to this year's list have at least seven years of experience in the industry and were nominated by their firms.

In 2021, 40 Hightower advisors have also been featured on Forbes' list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.

In 2020, Hightower advisors appeared on Barron's lists of Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors, Top 1200, Top Private Wealth Teams, Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors lists; Crain's New York's inaugural list of Notable Women in Financial Advice; The Financial Times 'FT 300' and 'FT 401,' Working Mother's list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms, and Forbes' lists of America's Top Wealth Advisors, Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors.

Additionally, Hightower was included on the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and was #3 on Barron's list of the Top RIA Firms.

View the full list here: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors/#1dc3c01851f4

