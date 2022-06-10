7% of the Growth of Disposable Respiratory Masks Market to Originate from Rest of World (ROW) | Technavio

Download a Sample Report to learn about additional highlights related to the market

Disposable Respiratory Masks Market: Market Segmentation

By product, the facemasks segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. With the rise in awareness about hospital-acquired infections (HAI), the demand for respiratory facemasks is expected to increase during the forecast period. This will drive the growth of the disposable respiratory masks market.

By geography, Rest of World (ROW) will account for 7% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region to attributed to factors such as the growth of the aging population. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Disposable Respiratory Masks Market: Major Growth Drivers

The increasing number of surgical cases is driving the disposable respiratory masks market growth. Chronic conditions are increasing drastically, which is resulting in a rise in the number of surgical procedures. Disposable respiratory masks are recommended for surgeons and nurses during surgical procedures to prevent HAIs.

Disposable Respiratory Masks Market: Key Vendor Analysis

The disposable respiratory masks market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A and joint ventures, product launches, online and brick-and-mortar sales of products, expansion of product portfolio, and geographical reach to compete in the market.

Some of the key vendors operating in the market include 3M Corp., Ambu AS, Cardinal Health Inc., Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Hafele America Co., Hans Rudolph Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Innosparks Pte. Ltd., JSP Ltd., Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc., Mallcom India Ltd., Moldex-Metric Inc., Novo Klinik-Service GmbH, Parcil Safety, Protective Industrial Products Inc., ResMed Inc., Salus Products, SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and W.W. Grainger Inc. among others.

Reasons to Buy Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist disposable respiratory masks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the disposable respiratory masks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the disposable respiratory masks market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable respiratory masks market vendors

Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) (25.33) Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution ROW at 7% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp., Ambu AS, Cardinal Health Inc., Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Hafele America Co., Hans Rudolph Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Innosparks Pte. Ltd., JSP Ltd., Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc., Mallcom India Ltd., Moldex-Metric Inc., Novo Klinik-Service GmbH, Parcil Safety, Protective Industrial Products Inc., ResMed Inc., Salus Products, SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and W.W. Grainger Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Facemasks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Facemasks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Facemasks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Facemasks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Facemasks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 LMA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on LMA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on LMA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on LMA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on LMA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Corp.

Corp. Exhibit 85: 3M Corp. - Overview

Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 86: 3M Corp. - Business segments

Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: 3M Corp. - Key news

Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 88: 3M Corp. - Key offerings

Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: 3M Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Ambu AS

Exhibit 90: Ambu AS - Overview



Exhibit 91: Ambu AS - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Ambu AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Ambu AS - Segment focus

10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 94: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Hafele America Co.

Exhibit 102: Hafele America Co. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Hafele America Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Hafele America Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 105: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Moldex-Metric Inc.

Exhibit 110: Moldex-Metric Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Moldex-Metric Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Moldex-Metric Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 ResMed Inc.

Exhibit 113: ResMed Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: ResMed Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: ResMed Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: ResMed Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: ResMed Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 121: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

