7 Plumbing Tips for Transitioning to a Multigenerational Household

Rose and the Four Seasons team list the following updates to consider if you are making updates to accommodate more family members:

Install a toilet lid lock – If there are young children in the home, it's a good idea to install a toilet lid lock to keep them safe. Toilets can pose a drowning hazard to toddlers. A toilet lock can also protect your plumbing from crafty grandkids who flush toys and other objects down the toilet. Lower the water heater temperature – Always make sure to test the water temperature before placing a child in the bath. For added protection from scalding, lower your water heater temperature to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Eliminate bathtub slipping – Add anti-skid strips or non-slip bath mats to the tub or shower to keep both child and senior relatives safe from falling accidents. Add grab bars – Install grab bars by the bath and toilet to provide mobility assistance for elderly relatives and to keep them safe from falling. Install cabinet locks – It's a good idea to add cabinet locks to keep children from accessing medication and cleaning products. They are an affordable and discreet way to keep children safe. Invest in a shower chair – Shower chairs can provide seniors more stability for bathing and allow them to rest. A transfer bench is also a great option for seniors who struggle getting in and out of the bath area. Install an ADA height toilet – A standard ADA height toilet is a great option for family members with limited mobility. Family members that suffer from arthritis or have had a knee or hip replacement can benefit from this toilet style.

"Multigenerational families benefit from the added closeness of living under one roof rather than only seeing one another on holidays," Rose said. "We are a family-orientated company, and we love helping every family member feel comfortable and safe at home."

For more information about plumbing upgrades for multigenerational homes by Four Seasons Plumbing, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call 1-828-216-3894.

About Four Seasons Plumbing

Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 1-828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Four Seasons Plumbing

Related Links

http://callfourseasons.com

