7 Proven Small Things That Can Deliver Big Results in 2019 for Small Businesses

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When Mandy Bass speaks to business leaders and professionals who want to improve sales, productivity, teamwork, customer satisfaction and profitability she consistently finds that they are working way too hard to achieve the results they seek. With that in mind, for the New Year she has compiled a list of seven small or low-cost things that could get small business owners, solopreneurs and sales professionals big results in 2019.

In an interview, this business consultant, leadership and sales speaker who has produced more than a dozen audio programs, can share:

The simple way to get inside the minds of your current customers without hiring a marketing firm

How to close high-value clients with "elegant influence" and a light sales touch

The importance of having a lead magnet—something that can be given away for free

How to position yourself as the expert in front of your target group

The need to craft a call to action into every one of your communications; you don't get the sale without asking for it!

"As an entrepreneur, I've been approached by many coaches and consultants. After working together, I can honestly say that Mandy is the only one that I have felt has a grasp for real-life business. She is results-driven, practical, and offers great insight from an experienced perspective—something most business owners could use and find beneficial." – Kat Chrysostom, Benefab Products, Ocala, Fla.

"If you want to increase your profits quickly, Mandy is a genius at showing you how to do it. Within 60 days of begrudgingly doing everything that she told me to do (yes, I'm stubborn), my business increased by 300% and continues to grow exponentially. She is amazing, you can't argue with that!" – Jennifer Samuel-Chance, speaker, storyteller, speech fixer

Twenty years ago, Mandy Bass became one of the first female success coaches in the country and since then she has shared the stage with Wayne Dyer, Deepak Chopra, Greg Braden and other world-famous thought leaders. She has devoted her career to teaching people to negotiate the turbulent waters of life and business; she is considered an expert in understanding and influencing the human mind. Bass has appeared on the Today show, CBS News, NBC Channel 2, WLRN Public Radio and in People magazine and The Business Journals. She is also the author of Taming the Tokolosh: Through Fear into Healing, which tells the story of her recovery after being beaten, broken and nearly bankrupted when she was brutally attacked during a home invasion in 2016.

Contact: Mandy Bass at 321-914-3175 (landline); 305-333-4841 (cell); 206899@email4pr.com; http://mandybass.com; https://www.mindtosucceed.com

