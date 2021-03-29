7 Tips for a Better Lawn: Power Equipment Direct Launches Virtual Lawncare Guides

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners have a new resource for lawncare tips and advice. Power Equipment Direct has launched an Ultimate Lawncare Guide that provides a virtual library of content on topics ranging from aerating to proper watering.

"Many homeowners believe that lawncare consists of cutting the grass once a week, but there's much more to it," explains Christopher Isit, marketing manager at Power Equipment Direct. "By creating these resources, our goal is to simplify important lawncare tasks and help homeowners achieve exceptional looking lawns."